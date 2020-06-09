Terry Crews further defends his tweets from & # 39; Black Supremacy & # 39; while Amanda Seales criticizes the comments

Instagram

In response to a fan who hopes to hear more from the & # 39; Brooklyn Nine-Nine & # 39; actor, the former co-host of & # 39; The Real & # 39; just type in the blue bird app, & # 39; I have no interest in hearing ignorance on different media & # 39 ;.

Terry Crews He faced a backlash after he tweeted about possible "black supremacy" if people don't unite to fight racial injustice. The "America has talent"The host had tried to explain himself, but did not stop criticism. In a new series of tweets, Terry insisted once again that he did not want to harm the black community with his opinion."

"Keep in mind that everything I have said comes from a spirit of love and reconciliation, first for the black community, then for the world at large, hoping to see a better future for black people," Terry said Monday. , June 8]

He went on to write on the Blue Bird app, "I think it's important that we don't suffer from group thinking, and we keep our minds, and we're allowed to ask ourselves tough questions. I think this dialogue is important as we get through this trauma together. I love you."

Terry Crews defended his "black supremacy" tweets.

His comments came after the ex "The real"co-host Amanda Seales He took his account to share his own opinion on the controversial matter. Criticizing Terry, Amanda said, "So we are clear: 1: There is no BLACK SUPREMACY. Liberation from an oppressive system is not based on the desire to BECOME the oppressive system."

"2: Yes, there are people trying to measure blackness according to the difference methods. My conclusion is that EVERY black experience IS a black experience UNLESS it is ANTI-black," Amanda continued, before adding that the "tweets and Terry's previous actions are a demonstration of anti-blackness. When you use yourself in some way to obstruct the truth of another black person's PRO-BLACK experience, you are a raccoon. He did it with Gab and he is doing it with this move. " .

Amanda, who recently announced her departure from "The Real," urged celebrities to educate themselves before tweeting. "4: Many of my famous colleagues need to have their phones taken away and replaced with books. You are not playing a role. You are a role model. We must know our story better than your scripts," he concluded.

Amanda Seales educated Terry Crews about controversial comments.

After reading his tweets, a fan replied, "I'm curious to hear him speak. Sometimes people have something to say and don't ask for comment. I don't want him to delete his tweet. But it would be nice to hear it." he … I find it strange … how do we catch up 401 years … "In response to that, Amanda simply wrote:" I have no interest in hearing ignorance in different media. "

Amanda is one of the celebrities who came after Terry for her controversial comments. Before this, "Cavalier whiskey"actor Tyler James Williams and comedian Godfrey Terry dragged by the tweets.