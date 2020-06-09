Television Academy Foundation Adds Board Members – Up News Info

The Television Academy Foundation has added four new members to its board of directors: Cris Abrego of Endemol Shine, Bunim / Murray Productions co-founder Jonathan Murray, OWN President Tina Perry and composer Rickey Minor.

Cris Abrego is President, Endemol Shine Americas, and CEO, Endemol Shine North America, and oversees shows in the United States, including Big Brother, MasterChef, and Lego Masters.

Rickey Minor is a music director, songwriter, and producer, whose credits include The Tonight Show Starring Jay Leno, American Idol, and America's Got Talent. He picked up an Emmy for Taking The Stage: African American Music and Stories That Changed America in 2017 and also serves as a board-designate for the Academy Executive Committee and co-chair of the Academy Diversity Committee.

Jonathan Murray, co-founder of The Real World and producer of Keeping Up With The Kardashians Bunim / Murray Productions. He has served several terms on the board of the Television Academy on behalf of the Reality Group and has been co-chair of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards Committee.

President herself Tina Perry oversees the cable network and reports to OWN President and CEO Oprah Winfrey. She is on the Los Angeles Board of Governors for The Paley Center for Media and on the Board of Directors of The Friends of Saban Community Clinic.

The Television Academy Foundation is the charitable arm of the TV Academy and its board of directors also includes Cindy Holland of Netflix, Nina Tassler, Michael Wright of Epix, and Suzanne de Passe.

"Our incoming board members bring a great creative and entrepreneurial vision to key sectors of our television industry," said Madeline Di Nonno, president of the Television Academy Foundation. "We welcome your thought leadership, strategic direction, and support as the Foundation expands its educational and community outreach programs, which are designed to promote diversity and inclusion within the television industry and deepen support for the next generation of entertainment leaders. "