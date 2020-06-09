Tekashi 6ix9ine reportedly gave the producer just $ 900 to remove the copyright claim in the YouTube video "GOOBA,quot;

Tekashi 6ix9ine has been on the minds of everyone in the hip-hop community since he returned home from prison and caused a sensation in the media.

For example, when the rapper was released, he almost immediately released a new music video on YouTube, "GOOBA," which amassed the most views in less than 24 hours. Simply put, 6ix9ine's "GOOBA,quot; was viewed 40,000,000 times in one day.

Since then, the music video has been viewed more than 150 million times, although Hot New Hip Hop claims it was removed due to a copyright claim that came from a producer. The Kenyan producer involved in this dispute, Magix Enga, claimed that he wants credit for his role in the Tekashi song.

Magix Enga says that Tekashi 6ix9ine and his team stole one of their sounds and used it for "GOOBA,quot;. Magix has not been credited for the song, but says the intro to the album should at least give credit where it should be.

A new statement, Hot New Hip Hop reported, says that the Tekashi 6ix9ine team telephoned him to ask that the copyright claim be withdrawn. He said "some guys,quot; called him up and asked if he would eliminate the copyright strike.

According to Magix, they wanted to pay him around $ 100,000 in Kenyan money, so he said yes. However, a day later, he said he wanted a different deal, opting for full credit for his work. As a result, Magix says it refunded the money.

XXL says that Tekashi 6ix9ine and his team offered to pay him only $ 900 in US dollars to get the song back, however this amounts to $ 100,000 in Kenya. The Tekashi 6ix9ine team claims that this interaction never took place.

According to a statement from XXL magazine, no monetary agreement was offered to the Kenyan producer. The report was "fraudulent,quot; at its core. Regardless of whether parts of the song were stolen, it caused a sensation on its release.

Ad

In addition to getting 40,000,000 views in 24 hours, he also broke Eminem's previous record with "Killshot."



CelebrityInsider.org Post – Post Views:

8