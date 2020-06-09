Tekashi 6ix9ine denies paying for copyright claim to be removed

The producer who removed the Tekashi 6ix9ine "Gooba,quot; video from YouTube after a copyright claim says the rapper paid him $ 940 to remove the claim: 6ix9ine denies giving the Kenyan producer coins.

"We investigated this claim and found it to be fraudulent," a statement from the 6ix9ine camp to XXL reads. "No one in our camp offered a monetary agreement."

Magix Enga says she received a call after the video was removed from the streaming site.

"Some guys called me and said, 'You downloaded the song and we want to pay you and you returned it as quickly as possible because it's Tekashi'. And I was like, 'OK. So how much do they offer? & # 39; And the boys say they want to offer 100 Gs, which is $ 100,000 in Kenyan money, "he says in the middle." And I thought: I was 50/50 on that, but I decided to forgive the guy and take the money. But the next day I thought, hm, I need the credit. So yesterday I returned the money. "