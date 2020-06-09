Tekashi 6ix9ine denies paying for copyright claim to be removed

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

The producer who removed the Tekashi 6ix9ine "Gooba,quot; video from YouTube after a copyright claim says the rapper paid him $ 940 to remove the claim: 6ix9ine denies giving the Kenyan producer coins.

"We investigated this claim and found it to be fraudulent," a statement from the 6ix9ine camp to XXL reads. "No one in our camp offered a monetary agreement."

Magix Enga says she received a call after the video was removed from the streaming site.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR