Teen Mom & # 39; s Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge Talk Parenthood

In just a matter of months, a lot can change.
Just ask Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge who thought welcoming their first child together was special enough. But in between preparing for the birth of their baby, the couple moved to a new home. And yes, it all happened during Coronavirus pandemic
"It definitely brought us closer," Cory shared with E! News exclusively last month. "Most of our lives have completely changed and we've made it work. I think it's going to be great to show fans."
That does not mean that it was easy. According to Taylor, she had to cancel her baby shower and her final maternity session.
Additionally, she feared that Cory would be expelled from the delivery room due to hospital protocol during COVID-19. Ultimately, fans will be able to see how everything unfolds tonight. Teen Mom OG At Home: Cory & Taylor & # 39; s Baby Special.
"Oh, he definitely has a personality. He's trying to talk. He smiles back. He loves telling you when he doesn't like something," Taylor joked when he described little Mila shortly after her month. "Now he's starting to smile at us."
Cory added: "It took us a couple of weeks to get into our routine, but we take turns. When I sleep, Taylor is taking care of the baby and when I wake up, Taylor falls asleep and we become a dream." good team here. "
That outfit also includes a familiar face by the name of Cheyenne Floyd. the Teen mom og Star shares a daughter with Cory and they continue to impress fans with her shared parenting skills. In fact, Cheyenne helped plan her ex's gender reveal with Taylor.
"I think for me, we all get along because we all want the best for the children. We all have an open line of communication. We are a very large, strange and mixed family," explained Cory. "A lot of people don't understand it, but we do what works for us and we want to make sure that Ryder is raised in the best way that he can be and that Mila is raised in the best way that he can be and that requires a lot of sacrifice for Cheyenne." "It takes a lot of sacrifice for Taylor. It takes sacrifice for me to put things aside and come together to raise the kids the right way."
And as Cory and Taylor continue to raise a daughter during a season of change, both parents agree to focus on one simple thing: Love!
"I feel like I want to raise Mila as if I want her to know all sides of her family. She has a white side and a black side to her family, so I want her to know all sides," Taylor shared. "I also have to teach myself all sides, so I feel like if I just teach him to love everyone, it's all about love."
Teen Mom OG At Home: Cory & Taylor & # 39; s Baby Special airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. on MTV