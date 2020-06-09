Teen Mom & # 39; s Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge Talk Parenthood

In just a matter of months, a lot can change.

Just ask Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge who thought welcoming their first child together was special enough. But in between preparing for the birth of their baby, the couple moved to a new home. And yes, it all happened during Coronavirus pandemic

"It definitely brought us closer," Cory shared with E! News exclusively last month. "Most of our lives have completely changed and we've made it work. I think it's going to be great to show fans."

That does not mean that it was easy. According to Taylor, she had to cancel her baby shower and her final maternity session.

Additionally, she feared that Cory would be expelled from the delivery room due to hospital protocol during COVID-19. Ultimately, fans will be able to see how everything unfolds tonight. Teen Mom OG At Home: Cory & Taylor & # 39; s Baby Special.