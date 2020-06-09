Ted Allen on quarantined cooking, building community through food, and celebrating pride

Food Network has always embraced LGBTQ + people, both on camera and in the executive suite, and I am proud to be part of the family. Those values ​​also applied to my first television home in Bravo, whose original & # 39; Queer Eye for the Straight Guy & # 39; It was the reason that my husband and I uprooted our lives in Chicago and moved to New York City.

Shortly after Queer Eye ended, he was judging the 'Best Chef'. from Bravo in Miami when I first experienced shrimp and grits. This recipe is my take on the classic but made with grilled scallops, crispy bacon, fresh arugula, grilled polenta, and avocado assembled into a simple summer salad that's perfect to serve as a side dish or main course. As the Fab Five always said, "Cheers, fags!"

Grilled polenta squares

2 cups chicken broth

1 cup whole milk

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 cup finely ground yellow cornmeal

1 teaspoon of kosher salt

Olive oil

Scallop and arugula salad

2 tablespoons of olive oil

12 sea scallops, without lateral muscles

Kosher salt

3 slices smoked cured bacon, minced

¼ cup chives, finely chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

1 tablespoon of fresh lemon juice

2 cups fresh arugula

1 Hass avocado, pitted and cut into large pieces

1 teaspoon of champagne vinegar

Freshly ground black pepper

Instructions

1. Make the polenta squares: Grease an 8-inch square baking pan with nonstick spray.

2. In a medium saucepan over high heat, combine chicken stock, milk, and butter and bring to a boil. Slowly beat the cornmeal, then reduce the heat to low and continue beating for about 5 minutes, until the cornmeal has thickened and all the liquid has been absorbed. Add the salt. Transfer the mixture to the prepared baking sheet and spread on an even layer. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours or overnight, until done.

3. Make the scallops: heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a medium skillet over medium heat. Pat the scallops dry with a paper towel and season with salt on both sides. Brown the scallops for about 4 minutes, turning them halfway, until they are golden and opaque. Transfer the scallops to a plate lined with paper towels.

4. Add bacon to skillet and cook until golden and crisp, about 4 minutes. Transfer to a small bowl lined with paper towels to drain. Pour all but 1 tablespoon of excess fat from the pan. Add half the chives, garlic, and lemon juice to the pan. Cook for 2 minutes, until the chives begin to brown, then remove the pan from the heat.

5. In a medium bowl, mix arugula with remaining chives, avocado, tablespoon olive oil, and champagne vinegar. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

6. Heat a skillet or griddle over medium heat. Cut polenta into four 4-inch squares and brush both sides with olive oil. Grill the polenta until heated through and grill marks appear, about 3 minutes per side.

7. Arrange the polenta squares in a serving platter along with the scallops, bacon, and the arugula-avocado salad. Drizzle with the bread sauce and season with black pepper. Serve immediately