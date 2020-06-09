Taylor Swift on the importance of voting to fight "racism,quot;

Taylor Swift is using its social media platform to emphasize the importance of exercising voting rights.

On Tuesday afternoon, the pop star took her Twitter To write: "Racial injustice has taken deep root in state and local governments, and changes MUST be made there. For policies to change, we need to elect people who fight police brutality and racism of any kind." #BlackLivesMatter. "

In addition, Swift went on to share a recent article written by the former president. Barack Obama, describing as a "fascinating read on state and local policy change."

In the article, entitled "How to make this moment the turning point for real change," and published in Means, mediumObama ultimately writes that it is up to a "new generation of activists,quot; to maintain momentum after protests across the country in response to the death of George Floyd.

In terms of changing policies at the state and local levels, as Swift mentions on Twitter, Obama writes that it is important for people to understand "what levels of government have the greatest impact on our criminal justice system and police practices."