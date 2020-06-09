Tan France from "Queer Eye,quot; became a US citizen

"Today I will register to vote and vote for the change I want to see in OUR nation."
So France, whom you probably recognize as the fashion expert in Weird eyeHe shared some good news on Instagram today: He is officially a US citizen, which he described as a "monumental,quot; moment in his life.
"A few minutes ago, I officially became a citizen of the United States!" Tan wrote in his post. "For me, this is monumental. It's something I've been working on for literally 20 years, which makes this even more emotional."
And Tan shared the important step he plans to take next, now that he is officially a citizen.
"And now, I will exercise my constitutional right as an American. Today, I will register to vote and vote for the change I want to see in OUR nation."
Naturally, the other Fabulous Five members jumped into the comments to congratulate Tan on her great news. Antoni reminded him that he is now an American, for better or for worse:
Karamo slipped into the comments to show Tan some love:
As Jonathan wrote a very sweet message of support for his best friend:
Tan also received congratulations from many of his A-list friends, including Mindy Kaling:
And he even received congratulations from the representative Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez:
You can check out Tan's announcement post below. And if you are eligible to vote in the US USA And you haven't registered yet, follow Tan's lead and do it here today – it's super fast and easy.
Daily
Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the daily newsletter!