Tan France celebrates a monumental moment while becoming a U.S. citizen

So France You are officially a citizen of the United States.
Netflix star and fashion designer Weird eye The series, which was born and raised in England, visited Instagram on Tuesday to share the emotional moment with its fans.
"A few minutes ago, I officially became a citizen of the United States!" France wrote alongside a series of photos from the US Citizenship and Immigration Services center. USA "For me, this is monumental. It's something I've been working on for literally 20 years, which makes this even more emotional."
"And now, I will exercise my constitutional right as an American. Today, I will register to vote and vote for the change I want to see in OUR nation," the 37-year-old continued.
France has been a vocal advocate for the Black Lives Matter movement, calling on its social media followers to speak out about racism after the death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minnesota Police.
"No, I'm not saying you have to go out and protest, but take action in your immediate lives at the very least," France wrote on Instagram on June 1. "Call the racist bulls in your family. Stop acts of racism when you see them, and teach your children to do the same … and stop telling blacks how they should protest."
Explaining why the comment section had been disabled in its post, France wrote: "No comment needed, this is not a conversation."
A few days before becoming a US citizen, France spoke to her supporters about "voting for change,quot; and shared the dates of the June elections.
"VOTE FOR CHANGE. COMPLETE YOUR CENCUS (sic). COUNT," the author urged his followers. "IF YOU'RE NOT COUNTED, YOU ARE SAYING IT'S OK NOT TO LISTEN TO YOU."
Just yesterday, France also spoke about equality, writing to her followers on social media: "We must all be aligned in the movement towards equality for it to succeed."