Tan France celebrates a monumental moment while becoming a U.S. citizen

So France You are officially a citizen of the United States.

Netflix star and fashion designer Weird eye The series, which was born and raised in England, visited Instagram on Tuesday to share the emotional moment with its fans.

"A few minutes ago, I officially became a citizen of the United States!" France wrote alongside a series of photos from the US Citizenship and Immigration Services center. USA "For me, this is monumental. It's something I've been working on for literally 20 years, which makes this even more emotional."

"And now, I will exercise my constitutional right as an American. Today, I will register to vote and vote for the change I want to see in OUR nation," the 37-year-old continued.

France has been a vocal advocate for the Black Lives Matter movement, calling on its social media followers to speak out about racism after the death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minnesota Police.