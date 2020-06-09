Survivors Matt, Lauren Urey reveal terror and trial agony in New Zealand

Two months after their marriage and two hours of adventure on the White Island of New Zealand, life changed for Matt and Lauren Urey.

The American couple was caught in the deadly volcanic explosion that rocked the island on November 9 of last year. "(I heard) someone was yelling 'look', turned around and saw what a small cloud of ash was," Urey told 9News.

"I heard one of the guys on the tour yell 'run' and we left."

Matt and Lauren Urey were caught in the horrible volcano eruption on the White Island last December. (9News)

Overall, 21 people died in the eruption, including two people whose bodies were never found.

Survivors sought refuge behind the rocks, but as the Ureys put it, the cloud "consumed,quot; them.

"It was the darkest and scariest thing I have ever seen," said Matt.

"You couldn't see your hand in front of your face. You could feel your skin burn and sizzle. You could feel the rocks falling on your helmet."

The couple has told their shocking experience. (9News)

The mobile phone vision shows the Ureys among the other survivors who arrived at the island's ash-covered jetty while the volcano was still furious.

"If I grabbed something, my hand slipped because my skin was peeling off," said Urey.

Ms. Urey said she kept "going in and out of consciousness."

Tourist boats in the area watched in horror and, despite the risk, returned to the island.

The survivors were rescued, but faced an agonizing 90-minute trip to the coast.

"It was torture," said Urey.

"I remember just screaming and asking why we didn't get a helicopter."

The couple was very burned, but survived. "It was the scariest moment of my life," said Urey.