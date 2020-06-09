Sudanese war crime suspect arrested after 13 years on the run

BANGUI, Central African Republic – A Sudanese militia leader charged with 50 crimes against humanity and war crimes related to the conflict in Darfur, was arrested more than 13 years after an arrest warrant was issued against him, authorities said on Tuesday.

Ali Kushayb, the militia leader, turned himself in to authorities in a remote corner of the north of the Central African Republic near the country's border with Sudan, spokesman for the International Criminal Court, Fadi El Abdallah. The court said in a statement that it was detaining Mr. Kushayb, but did not elaborate on where he was being held.

In the Darfur conflict, rebels from the Central Ethnic Community and sub-Saharan Africa from the territory launched an insurgency in 2003, complaining about the oppression of the Arab-dominated government in Khartoum.

The government responded with an assault on land ravaged by aerial bombardment and unleashed militias known as the Janjaweed, accused of mass murder and rape. Up to 300,000 people were killed and 2.7 million were expelled from their homes.