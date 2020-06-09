Sudanese war crime suspect arrested after 13 years on the run

BANGUI, Central African Republic – A Sudanese militia leader charged with 50 crimes against humanity and war crimes related to the conflict in Darfur, was arrested more than 13 years after an arrest warrant was issued against him, authorities said on Tuesday.
Ali Kushayb, the militia leader, turned himself in to authorities in a remote corner of the north of the Central African Republic near the country's border with Sudan, spokesman for the International Criminal Court, Fadi El Abdallah. The court said in a statement that it was detaining Mr. Kushayb, but did not elaborate on where he was being held.
In the Darfur conflict, rebels from the Central Ethnic Community and sub-Saharan Africa from the territory launched an insurgency in 2003, complaining about the oppression of the Arab-dominated government in Khartoum.
The government responded with an assault on land ravaged by aerial bombardment and unleashed militias known as the Janjaweed, accused of mass murder and rape. Up to 300,000 people were killed and 2.7 million were expelled from their homes.
Mr. Kushayb is accused of commanding thousands of Janjaweed militiamen in 2003-04 and of acting as an intermediary between the militia and the Sudanese government. The court says that "he personally participated in some of the attacks on civilians,quot; and allegedly "enlisted fighters, armed, financed, and provided food and other supplies to the Janjaweed militia under his command."
Among the crimes listed in his arrest warrant are murder, rape, persecution and looting.
No immediate date was set for Mr. Kushayb to appear in court. You face a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted.
The Attorney General of the Central African Republic, Eric Didier Tambo, confirmed to The Associated Press that Mr. Kushayb had been extradited to The Hague in the Netherlands on Tuesday after being taken to Bangui the previous day.
An arrest warrant was issued by the International Criminal Court for Mr. Kushayb in 2007.
Kushayb and former Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir have evaded arrest for war crimes for more than a decade amid reluctance by other African nations to carry out arrest warrants.
Mr. al-Bashir, accused of crimes including genocide, traveled freely abroad and it was not until after he was deposed last year that the Sudanese authorities agreed to extradite him to The Hague. However, the former president has not yet been handed over to the International Criminal Court.
Human Rights Watch welcomed the arrest of Mr. Kushayb.
"Today is a historic day for justice for victims of atrocities committed in Darfur and their families," said Elise Keppler, associate director of the group's International Justice Program. "The world watched in horror as the Sudanese government carried out brutal attacks against Darfurian civilians, killing, raping, burning and plundering villages, beginning in 2003. But after 13 years, justice has finally found a significant fugitive from crimes. "
Mr. Kushayb's arrest underscored the role of the International Criminal Court, which has faced strong criticism from the United States.
"Justice is not always possible immediately, which makes I.C.C.'s role as a permanent court so critical," he said. "I.C.C. arrest warrants have no expiration date, but they depend on the cooperation of the states to enforce them."