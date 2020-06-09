Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute dismissed from Vanderpump rules

Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute have been fired from Vanderpump Rules.

After former co-star Faith stowers& # 39; The experience with Schroeder and Doute attracted attention last week, Bravo has announced that both stars will no longer appear in the hit series. Additionally, the network announced that two other co-stars will not be returning for season nine.

"Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max boyens and Brett Caprioni we will not return to Vanderpump Rules"The network said in a statement Tuesday.

Schroeder and Doute starred in the reality show, which focuses on the staff of former Real housewife Lisa Vanderpump& # 39; SUR Restaurant, since its inception in 2013 and has continued to be cast members for all eight seasons.

Just a few days ago, Stowers spoke about her experience with Schroeder and Doute, recalling how they had called her to the police.

"There was this article … where there was an African American woman," Stowers recalled on Instagram Live with fellow MTV reality star. Candace Renee Rice. "It was like a strange photo, so it looked very, very clear and it had these different ones, like weird tattoos or whatever, and they put it on display, and I guess this woman was like stealing from people … The woman was in general … and they called the police and they said it was me. It's like a true story. I heard this from Stassi during an interview. She's telling them what they did to me. "