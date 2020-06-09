Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute dismissed from Vanderpump rules

Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute have been fired from Vanderpump Rules.
After former co-star Faith stowers& # 39; The experience with Schroeder and Doute attracted attention last week, Bravo has announced that both stars will no longer appear in the hit series. Additionally, the network announced that two other co-stars will not be returning for season nine.
"Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max boyens and Brett Caprioni we will not return to Vanderpump Rules"The network said in a statement Tuesday.
Schroeder and Doute starred in the reality show, which focuses on the staff of former Real housewife Lisa Vanderpump& # 39; SUR Restaurant, since its inception in 2013 and has continued to be cast members for all eight seasons.
Just a few days ago, Stowers spoke about her experience with Schroeder and Doute, recalling how they had called her to the police.
"There was this article … where there was an African American woman," Stowers recalled on Instagram Live with fellow MTV reality star. Candace Renee Rice. "It was like a strange photo, so it looked very, very clear and it had these different ones, like weird tattoos or whatever, and they put it on display, and I guess this woman was like stealing from people … The woman was in general … and they called the police and they said it was me. It's like a true story. I heard this from Stassi during an interview. She's telling them what they did to me. "
In April 2018, Reality Tea reported that Schroeder discussed in an interview on The Bitch Bible podcast how she and Doute had called the police to report Stowers. The episode has since been removed.
Around the same time, Doute tweeted a link to a report on the unidentified woman. "Hi tweets, isn't this ex #pumprulesDoes the thief look familiar? Doute wrote to fans at the time: "Someone put it on the television and gave it a platform for the press. I didn't want to go there, but I'm going there, "apparently hinting at Stowers, who went on to star Ex on the beach and The challenge. Doute's tweet has since been removed.
Stowers told Rice, "It was fun, because they thought it was me because it was a black woman with a weave. So they assumed it was me, and they called the police with me and it didn't work, so they were upset about it."
After the Stowers story made headlines, the Billie, Secret Deodorant, and Skrewball Whiskey brands confirmed that their relationships and advertising with Schroeder had ended.
Days after the Stowers interview, Doute and Schroeder issued public apologies.
In an Instagram post, Doute stated, "I've taken a while to really process what I've been seeing, feeling, and learning. And I need to specifically address something that happened a few years ago with my former co-star, Faith Stowers."
She continued, "Although my actions were not motivated by race, I am now fully aware of how my privilege blinded me to the reality of law enforcement treatment of the black community and how dangerous my actions would have been to it." Kristen explained that "it was never my intention to increase injustice and imbalance." "I am ashamed, ashamed and incredibly sorry," she concluded. "I will do better. I have to do better."
Schroeder's statement said: "The racially callous comments from my past have resurfaced. It is important that I continue to take responsibility for what I have said and done as I strive to improve. I have grown significantly from the person I was then, and I still I am filled with remorse and regret for the pain I caused. I am grateful for the people in my life who continue to review me and push me to evolve into a more educated person. I also want to address my former co-star, Faith Stowers. My emotions for something that It happened between our friends they overcame my logic, and there is no excuse for that. I did not recognize then the serious ramifications that could have occurred due to my actions. What I did to Faith was wrong. I apologize and I do not expect forgiveness. I am also sorry for anyone who is disappointed in me. I will continue to take a closer look at myself and my actions: take the time to listen , learn and take responsibility for myself. privilege."
Schroeders agency and publicist said Variety they are no longer working with her.
Caprioni and Boyens, who joined the cast for season eight, issued public apologies in January after their previous offensive tweets resurfaced.
