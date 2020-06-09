Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute dismissed for racist action – Up News Info

Bravo has cut ties for a long time Vanderpump Rules Cast members Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute for a racist prank against their former co-star Faith Stowers, Up News Info confirmed. The network also fired new cast members Max Boyens and Matt Ciprioni for their past racist comments that came to light recently.

"Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not return to Vanderpump Rules"The network said in a statement provided to Up News Info. The layoffs were first reported by Variety, Up News Info's sister pub.

In a live Instagram chat last week, Stowers, who is black, revealed that Schroeder and Doute reported her to police in 2018 for a crime she did not commit. It all started with a Daily mail story about a black woman wanted for robbery. Stowers said "they called the police and they said it was me." (The woman wanted for theft was not Stowers). Both Schroeder and Doute apologized on June 7 on Instagram after the Stowers account went viral.

"Racially callous comments from my past have resurfaced," wrote Schroeder. “It is important that I continue to take responsibility for what I have said and done as I strive to improve. I have grown significantly from the person I was then, and I am still filled with remorse and regret for the pain I caused. I am grateful for the people in my life who continue to review me and push me to evolve into a more educated person. "

Doute also said he felt he needed to address the situation that happened with Stowers. "Although my actions were not race-driven, I am now fully aware of how my privilege blinded me to the reality of law enforcement treatment of the black community and how dangerous my actions might have been to it," he wrote. “It was never my intention to increase injustice and imbalance. I am ashamed, ashamed and incredibly sorry. I will do it better. I have to do better. "

Past racist tweets from new Season 8 cast members Boyen and Ciprioni were uncovered after the season premiere in January. Both later also apologized for using racial slurs.

Vanderpump Rules, a branch of The real housewives of Beverly Hills, revolves around the staff of Sur, a West Hollywood restaurant owned by TRHOBH student Lisa Vanderpump. He recently finished his eighth season at Bravo.