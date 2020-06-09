Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute did not apologize to Faith Stowers before or after issuing a public apology

Stassi Schroeder has been criticized for things she has said and done in the past. While she was able to get away with a simple apology earlier, Bravo fans want her removed from the show.

If you haven't been aware of what's going on, Faith Stowers launched live via Instagram, where she talked about her experience at the Vanderpump Rules, but more importantly, she revealed what happened next.

Kristen and Stassi called her to the police to report her for a crime she did not commit. To make matters worse, they submitted their complaint to the military police after they did not receive the response they wanted from local authorities.

Doute tweeted about the situation and a podcast has resurfaced. Schroeder accused Faith of being an AWOL military member.

To top it off, after Faith shared her story that has since gone viral, an Instagram account called @accountabilityforstassi has amassed more than 5,000 followers where they are collecting the racially callous things she said in the past.

This includes his criticism of the cast and crew of Moonlight at the Oscars talking about systematic racism. She questioned why everything has to be about "black people,quot; and not any other group.

This was not the only offensive thing she said on her Straight Up With Stassi podcast, she was also criticized in the past for talking about the #metoo movement by saying that no one can force her to have oral sex and suggested that women continue A Male Witch Hunt .

Since then, Schroeder has apologized for all the comments mentioned above, but the incident with Faith has pushed Bravo fans to the limit and pushed them to shoot, which has worked.

Although Stassi and Kristen have publicly apologized, they have not done so privately, leading many to believe that they did not regret it in the first place.



