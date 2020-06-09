Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute are distressed about shooting

Multiple sources are revealing for E! News how Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute are dealing with their Vanderpump Rules Shooting.
The network addressed its decision to fire several cast members in a statement Tuesday morning. "Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max boyens and Brett Caprioni we will not return to Vanderpump Rules,"the statement read.
In light of the news, multiple sources shared with us how the two reality TV stars are handling the news.
"Not only is Stassi and Kristen distressed, but several of the other cast members are, too. They know the show will never be the same," a source told E! News. "Stassi has been an emotional disaster. She is having a hard time and has no idea what to do. She feels completely lost and is very upset by her actions in the past."
"Stassi and Kristen have talked about their actions and have been in touch about what is going on," the source continued. "They both feel terrible about what happened."
A second source shared the same feelings as the first source about the first. Pump rules cast members.
"Stassi, of course, was upset over the weekend, but she has already resisted the reaction of social media and hoped that if she apologized it would happen," the second source said. "Stassi and Kristen are completely distressed. They are in shock and crying."
The news of Stassi and Kristen's layoffs comes exactly a week after their former co-star, Faith stowers, he detailed his experiences with them.
On June 2, Faith spoke about what it was like to be the only black person in Vanderpump Rules—That she appeared as a recurring character in season four and then returned as a guest in season six.
During an Instagram Live with MTV star Candace Renee RiceFaith reviewed her experience with Stassi and Kristen and said they called the police on a false theft claim.
"I think it hit my roof and I really wanted to run down the hills, when Kristen and Stassi decided they were going to call the police with me," Faith told Candace during the IG Live session.
"There was this article … where there was an African American lady," he recalled. "It was like a strange photo, so it looked very, very clear and it had these different ones, like weird tattoos or whatever, and they put it on display, and I guess this woman was like stealing from people … The woman was in general … and they called the police and they said it was me. It's like a true story. I heard this from Stassi during an interview. She's telling them what they did to me. "
In 2018 Reality tea reported that Stassi discussed her and Kristen's incident with Faith in an interview on The Bitch Bible Podcast The episode has since been removed.
Around that time, Kristen also tweeted a link to a report on the unidentified woman. "Hi tweets, isn't this ex #pumprulesthief familiar to you," he wrote in a now-deleted post. "Someone put her on the mtv and gave her a platform for the press. I didn't want to go there, but I'm going there."
Faith said to Candace, "It was fun, because they thought it was me because it was a black woman with a weave. So they assumed it was me, and they called the police and it didn't work, so they were upset about it."
After Faith's Instagram Live, both Stassi and Kristen apologized and expressed regret for their behavior.
"I have taken time to really process what I have been seeing, feeling and learning. And I need to specifically address something that happened a few years ago with my former co-star, Faith Stowers," Kristen shared on Instagram.
He added: "Although my actions were not motivated by race, I am now fully aware of how my privilege blinded me to the reality of Black Community law enforcement treatment and how dangerous my actions would have been to her," continuous. . "I am ashamed, embarrassed and incredibly sorry. I will do better. I have to do better."
Stassi also visited Instagram and said, "It is important that I continue to take responsibility for what I have said and done as I strive to improve. I have grown significantly from the person I was at the time, and I am still filled with remorse and regret for the pain I caused. "
"I also want to talk to my former co-star, Faith Stowers. My emotions about something that happened between our friends overcame my logic, and there is no excuse for that," he continued. "I did not recognize the serious ramifications that could have occurred due to my actions."
Closing his statement, he wrote: "What I did to Faith was wrong. I apologize and do not expect forgiveness. I will continue to look more at myself and my actions … to take time to listen, to learn and to take responsibility of my own privilege. "
A third source tells E! News that Lisa Vanderpump he has been "genuinely affected by this situation,quot;.
"Lisa prides herself on being on the right side of social justice issues and it is important to her that she handles this situation correctly," the source explained. "She wants to use her platform to spread positivity and good, and now it has been difficult to realize that that has not always happened."
In January, Pump rules Newcomers Brett and Max, who joined the cast in season eight, issued an apology for the resurgent tweets that were, as Brett put it, "callous, ignorant and hurtful comments."
Additionally, the source noted that Lisa was "disappointed,quot; to learn of Max and Brett's past.
Our source said: "The discussions about the layoff (Brett) and (Max) had already taken place before the past actions of Stassi and Kristen resurfaced. Cutting ties with these four cast members is the first step, but (Lisa ) knows he has more work to do to move forward. "
