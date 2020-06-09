Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute are distressed about shooting

Multiple sources are revealing for E! News how Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute are dealing with their Vanderpump Rules Shooting.

The network addressed its decision to fire several cast members in a statement Tuesday morning. "Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max boyens and Brett Caprioni we will not return to Vanderpump Rules,"the statement read.

In light of the news, multiple sources shared with us how the two reality TV stars are handling the news.

"Not only is Stassi and Kristen distressed, but several of the other cast members are, too. They know the show will never be the same," a source told E! News. "Stassi has been an emotional disaster. She is having a hard time and has no idea what to do. She feels completely lost and is very upset by her actions in the past."

"Stassi and Kristen have talked about their actions and have been in touch about what is going on," the source continued. "They both feel terrible about what happened."