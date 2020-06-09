St. Paul man accused of arson in third MPD compound – Up News Info

A St. Paul man was charged in connection with the fires in the Minneapolis Police Department Third Precinct during the riots in the city two weeks ago.

The United States Attorney's Office has issued a federal criminal complaint against Branden Michael Wolfe, 23. He has been charged with one count of aiding and abetting arson in the Third Precinct.

According to the criminal complaint, on May 28, the Third Precinct was invaded and severely damaged due to acts of vandalism and arson. Investigators identified multiple separate fires that had started in the building.

On June 3, St. Paul police officers responded to a home improvement store in St. Paul after receiving a complaint that an individual, later identified as Wolfe, was wearing body armor and a seat belt. from the police while carrying a cane trying to enter the store.

According to employees, Wolfe had been employed as a security guard at the store, but was fired the same day after referring to social media posts about the theft of items from the Third Precinct. Officers located Wolfe and detained him. At the time of his arrest, Wolfe was carrying several stolen items from the Third Precinct, including armor, a police-issued service belt with handcuffs, an earpiece, a cane, and a knife. Also, Wolfe's name was handwritten with tape on the back of the armor.

Subsequently, the police recovered additional items belonging to the Wolfe department MPD, including a riot helmet, a 9mm pistol magazine, police radio and an overdose kit issued by the police.

During a police interview, Wolfe admitted to being inside the Third Precinct the night of the arson, taking ownership of the building and pushing a wooden barrel into the fire, knowing it would help keep the fire burning. According to the criminal complaint, Wolfe was also identified in multiple photographs of witnesses representing themselves in front of the building holding a police baton, with smoke and flames visible in the background.

Wolfe is expected to make his first court appearance on Tuesday at 1 p.m.

