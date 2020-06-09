Spike Lee reflects on police brutality, systemic racism since "Doing the Right Thing" in Jimmy Fallon – Up News Info

Spike Lee spoke to Jimmy Fallon about police brutality and how things have changed (or not) since his 1989 movie Do the right thing in an appearance in Tonight's show Monday.

In response to George Floyd's death, Lee had released a short film, Will history stop repeating itself?, which mixes images of Eric Garner, George Floyd and Radio Raheem, his character from Do the right thing, in the police bottlenecks. Preface with a graphic content warning, Fallon played the entire movie in Tonight's show.

Lee told Fallon that the Radio Raheem scene was fictional, but based on the murder of graffiti artist Michael Stewart. "Radio Raheem is a fictional character from my 1989 film Do the right thingBut his murder is based on the actual murder, so that's where I got the idea, "he said.

In response to whether Lee felt "things would not have changed since then," Lee said, "When I saw Eric Garner, I said, 'That's Radio Raheem based on Michael Stewart'. And then see our brother (George) Floyd, and I know he saw what happened to Eric Garner, so he's seeing that in his mind as his last eight and a half years are being suffocated by him. ”

Lee suggested that he is now more optimistic about the possibility of a change. "Jimmy, my brother, there are people there," he said. “The young white generation, my sisters and brothers, are out there, they are not just black and brown people. I am very, very excited that people around the world have been galvanized by the horrible murder of George Floyd. "

You can see the full clip above.