Spectacular for Tory Lanez: Ever since you got that new hairline, you've been acting different!

Spectacular and Tory Lanez came and went on social media in an exchange that ended with Spec telling Tory that she had changed since she got her new hairline.

"So what are you saying is that … Akon gave the #LockedUpRemix / SAMPLE to someone else? And not me! ????" Tory tweeted over the weekend.

The Spec accused Tory of stealing songs from Pretty Ricky.

"@torylanez you should steal it like you did Grind On Me and Your Body. Why stop now? … Just keep it 2 Virgils," he replied.

Tory then denied Spectacular's claims, saying, "WHAT THEFT ?! Actually, I bought the rights from whoever signed and published your music. But I guess you weren't out of that conversation. Go look at someone. eye to eye and rub someone's thighs and let me out of this. "

And that's when Spectacular went to the jugular, "Ever since you put on that new hairline, you've been acting different," he said. "Stop with the [cap]. The last time I checked it, I owned my own teachers. What kind of smuggling business do you run? You act like Virgil but you don't keep it 2 Virgils."

Oops