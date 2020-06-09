Speaking at George Floyd's funeral, Joe Biden calls for racial justice – Up News Info

Joe Biden called for racial justice in a message to mourners at George Floyd's funeral.

The former vice president and presumptive Democratic presidential candidate spoke by video at Floyd's funeral Tuesday, a day after meeting privately with Floyd's family.

Biden said in his recorded comments that "when we get justice for George Floyd we will really be on the road to racial justice in America," and added a message to Floyd's daughter saying, "So, Gianna, your dad will have changed the world." . . "

More than 500 mourners gathered for service at the Fountain of Praise Church in Houston, where Floyd was raised.

