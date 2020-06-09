Spaghetti Western locations become "Euro Film Treasures" – Brief – Up News Info

The European Film Academy has awarded the Andalusian desert the title "Treasure of European Film Culture". The desert, in the Spanish province of Almería, saw more than 300 films shot there between the years 1950 and 2020, including the famous western trilogy by Sergio Leone Spaghetti A handful of dollars, for a few dollars more and The good, the bad and the ugly. Other projects that have been filmed on-site include Lawrence of Arabia, Conan the barbarian, and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. In more recent times, series like Doctor Who, Black Mirror and game of Thrones have all the footage filmed in the desert. The EFA hopes that the new title will raise awareness of the history of the location, encourage it to be protected and highlight it as a film destination for the tourism industry.

Starzplay, the broadcast arm of the American network Starz (not to be confused with the MENA transmitter Starzplay), has further increased its international expansion by launching on Rakuten TV. Rakuten users from Spain, UK, Italy, France and Germany will be able to add the service for around $ 6 (£ 4.99) per month. Programming will include the upcoming Tony McNamara series The great with Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult, to be released on June 18.

The BBC acquired a feature length documentary film about Ronnie Scott's iconic London jazz club. Ronnie It's made by producer and financier Goldfinch, which is also aiming for a short UK release ahead of its BBC Four premiere. The film is directed by Oliver Murray (The quiet) and features archival performances and interviews with friends, family, and musicians, including Quincy Jones. Stephen Fry is one of the film's early admirers, and the Doctor who The star said, "It is beautiful, responsive, and perfectly presented. In addition to being an excellent film and narrative piece, it is an important film."