Sonam Kapoor Ahuja thanks her husband Anand Ahuja for the best birthday gift

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja have been married since 2018. The couple dated for a time before marrying for pomp and show in Mumbai. Bollywood's who's who was invited to the big wedding and everyone had a lot of fun. Sonam was in quarantine with her husband Anand and her family in New Delhi from the moment the confinement began and she missed her family very much. So on her birthday today, her husband made her wish come true. Last night Sonam flew back to Mumbai and celebrated his big day with his family and loved ones.

The actress turned to Instagram to share a post for her husband and captioned it as: “The best best husband in the world, who gives me everything I really need. He is my blessing on my birthday. I love you @anandahuja from the first day I hugged you. "We give this couple a go!