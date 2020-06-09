Something in space is emitting radio signals on Earth

Fast radio bursts, or FRBs, are ultra-powerful bursts of radio energy generated by mysterious forces in space.

New research reveals that FRBs are more complex and varied than previously thought, questioning possible explanations.

We may not find out what has created these strange signals for a long time.

Of all the mysterious things humans have observed in the cosmos, FRBs are one of the strangest. An FRB, or Fast Radio Burst, is an explosion of radio energy that apparently comes out of nowhere. Scientists have heard these signals from various points in the sky, and only very few are repeated. Now one of the so-called FRB "repeaters,quot; has challenged some of the theories about these explosions.

The most famous of all Fast Radio Bursts is FRB 121102. It was the first FRB to appear multiple times on an apparently regular schedule, and researchers believe it is on a 157-day cycle, which becomes noisy for up to three months in a row. for just over two months. FRB 180916 is completely different in its behavior, shooting energy towards Earth in a much shorter cycle of 16 days. To put it bluntly, scientists are baffled.

One of the strongest theories scientists have come up with to explain FRBs was reported last month. A FRB was detected from our own Milky Way, which is the closest we have heard. So close, in fact, that astronomers were able to guess what caused it: an object with intense magnetic properties called Magnetar.

Magnetars are a variant of neutron stars that are incredibly dense. Its mass is under extreme pressure and, as is the case here on Earth when pressures in the surface crust lead to motion, magnetars experience "stellar earthquakes." Because the magnetar surface has so much stored potential energy, even small collapses and changes can produce an explosion of radio energy that could be detected from incredible distances, or at least that's the theory.

This may explain the unique FRBs that astronomers have heard in the cosmos, but what about those that recur at regular intervals? The researchers say that a "wobble,quot; on the axis of rotation of a magnetar could explain the on / off nature of the repeating FRBs, or may be the result of other neutron star activity not specifically related to magnetars. .

The truth is, no one can really explain why some FRBs appear once and then seem to disappear just as quickly, while others recur over months and others over a few days. There may be multiple objects capable of creating these kinds of powerful radio signals, or they may have a unique explanation that could apply to all of them. Astronomers will someday find out, but for now, all we can do is wait and ask ourselves.

Image Source: NASA / ESA