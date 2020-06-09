Social Justice Demonstrations Gain Strength Across Colorado

Social justice uprisings in major American cities sparked by the murder of George Floyd by the Minneapolis police have spread peacefully from Denver, up and down the Front Range and in isolated rural communities across Colorado.

"The energy remains the same," Kobi Salinas, 19, a sophomore at the University of Northern Colorado, said Monday on his way to the Poudre School District offices in Fort Collins, where administrators were weighing whether they would renew their contract to deploy police officers to schools.

With a major in philosophy and criminal justice, Salinas had participated in some of the Denver rallies and was now joining for an anti-racism curriculum and expulsions of students considered racist.

"People are looking and expecting the same thing," said Salinas.

In the past five days, Colorado residents have demonstrated on the streets of at least 18 towns and cities from Aspen to Westcliffe, according to local press reports and photos and videos shared on social media. An initial focus on police abuse was being expanded to encompass broader justice concerns.

The protests have been largely peaceful: Colorado Springs officers fired tear gas, Alamosa police are investigating a shooting, following initial violent clashes in Denver with riot-police officers using chemical agents and peppercorns.

Hundreds gathered Sunday at a flower and candle altar next to the county court in Boulder, where organizers urged unity and compassion instead of antipathy towards the police. In Montrose, in southwest Colorado, drivers inside the vehicles watched as protesters marched holding signs and an American flag.

Aspen police had more than 500 protesters, organized by Aspen Santa Fe ballet dancer Jenelle Figgens, "expressing concerns about the police use of force and that the lives of blacks matter," he said Monday. Assistant Chief of Police Bill Linn. Aspen police took the approach of facilitating the demonstration by controlling vehicle traffic and leaning back, Linn said.

"This is the universal response that our entire nation has had to the video showing the death of George Floyd, demonstrating that there is a problem that needs to be addressed," he said. "Across the country, everyone agrees, small and large towns."

In Norwood, where the majority of the city's 736 residents voted for Donald Trump to be president, approximately 30 people demonstrated.

"It was peaceful," said city secretary Gretchen Wells. "Everyone is connected to the world today, with smartphones. It has always been a wrong conclusion that just because we live in a remote area we are not connected. We are very in tune with what the world is saying."

Protesters gathered in a park at the base of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains in Westcliffe, another politically conservative city, 600 inhabitants, where a spectator carried an assault rifle. Westcliffe has led a rural movement to preserve the starry night skies through efforts to contain light pollution, and also some five years ago organized an "open carriage,quot; parade of gun rights, which attracted outside activists, but now It has been reduced and expanded to include a band that openly carries guitars.

Westcliffe Mayor Paul Wenke said the protesters this time appeared to be Custer County residents, and credited Sheriff Shannon Byerly for posting a Facebook message that helped ensure safety.

"It was very peaceful. He's been encouraged by our sheriff's department to welcome, "Wenke said Monday.

"They couldn't do any kind of parade down Main Street because the governor wouldn't allow it," he said. “This is the kind of community where when you try to take someone's guns you have problems. But you march on something else, it's not a big deal. "

Protesters also marched in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in Longmont, Grand Junction, Parker, Gunnison, Colorado Springs, Fraser, Ouray, and Dolores.

The increasing political traction reflected unifying problems largely in urban and rural areas that are often considered divided. Protesters marched on the streets of more than 100 major cities in the United States since the May 25 killing of Floyd, an unarmed African-American man, by a white police officer, who fueled protests against police brutality.

Beyond a central debate about surveillance and its purpose in modern societies, protesters now, in a heady outburst of post-closure activism, demand greater attention to economic inequality and discrepancies in health care and schools.

For Colorado-based political pollster David Flaherty, head of Magellan Strategies, the spread of the protests reflects the unifying potential of civil rights and justice issues among voters ages 18 to 34 who are likely to determine the results of the protests. elections this year. The protests can hurt Republicans and President Trump, who have benefited from the seeding division, said Flaherty, who works primarily for Republican clients.

"Trump chose to be more conflictive, going,quot; to law and order "with a harsh advantage, rather than being conciliatory and trying to heal this country," said Flaherty.

However, the spread of the manifestations of justice, worldwide now, "is unprecedented," he said.

"And he's putting gasoline on a fire for these younger voters to demand change. This is exactly what makes younger voters get up off the couch to return their ballots. ”