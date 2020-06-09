Snow expected overnight in mountains, freeze warning issued

Snow is expected tonight in areas of the Colorado mountains above 9,000 feet high and a freeze warning is issued for the northwestern and southwestern parts of the state.

According to the National Weather Service, overnight snow accumulations in the mountains could be up to 8 inches, primarily above 10,000 feet, and travelers are urged to be prepared for winter driving conditions.

A winter weather advisory is released for parts of the mountains, including: Rabbit Ears Pass, Rocky Mountain National Park, Medicine Bow Range, Summit County Mountains, Mosquito Range and Indian Peaks. The notice expires at noon on Tuesday.

Below freezing temperatures, in the upper 20 degrees, are expected in extensive areas of northwestern and southwestern Colorado, including: the lower Yampa River Basin, the central Yampa River Basin, the upper Yampa River Basin, the central Colorado river basin, the four corners area, the upper Dolores area, the Animas river basin, and the San Juan river basin.

The freeze warning, released by the weather service, runs from 10 p.m. Monday at 9 a.m. Tuesday. Frost and icy weather are expected to kill crops and sensitive vegetation.

The cold front moving through the night will also have an impact in Northeast Colorado, where strong winds and rain are expected. Winds will blow up to 60 mph from the Wyoming border to Palmer Divide and large areas of blown dust will be a concern and will limit visibility.

Tree damage will be possible overnight in Northeast Colorado and could lead to widespread and isolated power outages.

Eastern Plains and Front Range, including Denver, Colorado Springs, Pueblo and Fort Collins, are under a strong wind warning until 6 a.m. on Tuesday. Traveling will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles like buses, trucks, and trailers.

In Denver, there is a 90% chance of precipitation during the night with winds up to 40 mph, according to the weather service. The low temperature should be 44 degrees.

On Tuesday in Denver, rains are expected, mainly before 10 a.m., and the high temperature is expected to be 68 degrees. Winds can blow as high as 45 mph.