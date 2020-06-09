Smoker would rather fight than quit – Up News Info

Dear Amy: My husband died last October.

I fought to be strong for our children. When my dad and his wife offered me to visit them, I took advantage of the offer.

I desperately needed to feel my father's hugs. We were talking about coming to stay with them for a couple of months next winter. My father even said that they had a room in their house waiting for me, at any time.

A month later, I now hear that the room and his love for me have a stipulation: the problem is that I must stop smoking.

They say smoking makes me both sick, even though I walk away from the house to smoke. Because of this, I know that I smoke less when I'm there. My father says I make his wife sick, and she says I make him sick.

I think his wife has manipulated him.

I have worked my whole life trying to quit smoking and even before this stipulation was imposed on me, once again I was trying to quit smoking, but this news just ripped me apart. I feel very hurt

This is evidence that my dad did not even show me compassion when I mourn. I will not receive a loving hug from my own father!

This has made me feel that I am not only mourning the loss of my husband, but also the loss of my father.

How do I get past this, when my heart feels so broken?

– Afflicted daughter

Dear Duel: One way to get past this is to commit to trying, once again, to tackle your tobacco addiction. (Smokefree.gov has guidelines, tips, support, and a practical app that can help you stay on track.)

You don't seem capable, or you're not willing to see this from your father's perspective: he is offering hugs and shelter, and he is using this leverage to try to force you to deal with smoking. It can't really control you, so this leverage is all it has.

No non-smoker wants to rub shoulders with a heavy smoker, but for some people, residues on the skin and clothing are really toxic.

You see that your father is non-negotiable as a refusal to spend time with you, and you really blame his wife, but they don't refuse to see you. They don't refuse to love you. They refuse to let him live with them while smoking. This is a very clear non-negotiable.

You can consume nicotine without smoking cigarettes, through chewing gum, pills, patches, prescription inhalers, and vaping. Neither of these nicotine delivery systems should bother other people and can help you quit smoking.

Dear Amy: For as long as I can remember, my mother has been sharing with me her feelings of sadness and frustration with my father. I have expressed my frustration at this many times, and it improves for a short time, but soon, she does it again.

My parents moved across the street about 18 years ago, so it's not like I can avoid them, or want to. They have been married for 60 years and I know they love each other.

A therapist told me to tell my mother that when she does this, it is as if she is vomiting.

That worked for a while … but mom says, "I just need to share it with someone." From what I can tell, my dad never stops trying to please her, but it seems like she always has a problem.

Your advice?

– I reached my limit

Dear limit: This situation was much more charming when it happened to Ray Romano in "Everybody Loves Raymond,quot;.

Your physical proximity to your parents leads me to offer you two suggestions:

Stop explaining yourself. Vote with your feet. Every time she does this, you should say, "Well, that's my signal. I'm going to get going (or it's time for you to leave), now."

Also, your mother really needs an outlet. You should give your therapist the number to ask for a referral.

Dear Amy: "Three & # 39; s a Crowd,quot; said her friend accused her and her husband of proposing her for a "threesome,quot; several times over the years.

I was surprised that you didn't come to your friend's defense. His "strange accusation,quot; could have been true!

– Deranged

Dear upset: I have to trust the narrative that the writer provides me, and in this case, "Three’s a Crowd,quot; said the accusation was strange, embarrassing, and totally unfounded.

