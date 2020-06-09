Home Local News Smoker would rather fight than quit – Up News Info

Dear Amy: My husband died last October.

I fought to be strong for our children. When my dad and his wife offered me to visit them, I took advantage of the offer.

I desperately needed to feel my father's hugs. We were talking about coming to stay with them for a couple of months next winter. My father even said that they had a room in their house waiting for me, at any time.

A month later, I now hear that the room and his love for me have a stipulation: the problem is that I must stop smoking.

They say smoking makes me both sick, even though I walk away from the house to smoke. Because of this, I know that I smoke less when I'm there. My father says I make his wife sick, and she says I make him sick.

I think his wife has manipulated him.

I have worked my whole life trying to quit smoking and even before this stipulation was imposed on me, once again I was trying to quit smoking, but this news just ripped me apart. I feel very hurt

This is evidence that my dad did not even show me compassion when I mourn. I will not receive a loving hug from my own father!

This has made me feel that I am not only mourning the loss of my husband, but also the loss of my father.

How do I get past this, when my heart feels so broken?

– Afflicted daughter

