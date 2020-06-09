SMASH. Co-creator on what Hollywood needs to change

"Black procedural writers before me often took an approach of wanting to be seen simply as writers, using a & # 39; colorblind & # 39; method that theoretically levels the playing field, but actually devalues ​​and denies any point from a different view of the status quo. If anything is to change, this mindset must be recalibrated, "he wrote. "I take this task personally, and it is one of the reasons why I include my middle name in all my professional credits to clearly indicate that I am a black writer. Instead of using a colorblind approach, increase empathy for various thoughts and experiences. of life would be more ideal. "

In addition to casting, diversity also has to happen behind the scenes. Thomas wrote, "If the voice behind the characters remains consistent and almost exclusively white, the diversity is literally only superficial."

"The goal should be to increase prospects, both in front of and behind the camera. It would be great to see more policemen portrayed as capable of empathizing, or at least a humility and a desire to acquire that ability." said.