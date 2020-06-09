SMASH. Co-creator on what Hollywood needs to change

You know the scene very well: A police officer, unable to obtain a suspect's information, resorts to threats that turn into violence. Now they have what they need. In the real world, it will most likely be a lawsuit and disciplinary action. On television, he is the vigilante policeman. Police who want justice by any means necessary, regardless of the oath to serve and protect. There have been countless television shows like this, and that's what needs to change based on the people who make them.
In a rehearsal with Vanity Fair, Aaron Rahsaan Thomas, the co-creator of CBS SMASH. He spoke about what must change behind the scenes when it comes to police procedures. Thomas, one of the few black showrunners, specifically on a televised broadcast procedure, said he is a "rare creature,quot; due to that fact.
"A black man who has made a career, in part, writing for network police shows, after creating my own show, SMASH., for CBS, "he wrote." For me, writing television can never be simply about entertainment. Many people in Hollywood are afraid of being didactic and preach messages that run the risk of making the audience uncomfortable. But in the shadow of George FloydAfter the death at the hands of the Minneapolis police officers, a question remains: how do the programs we are writing contribute to the perceptions of the justice system, class, race, and image of black men? I view this not as a creative burden, but as a necessary responsibility. "
SMASH. stars Shemar moore, Alex Russell, Jay Harrington, Lina Esco, Kenny johnson, David Lim, Patrick St. Esprit and Amy Farrington. Inspired by the TV show and movie of the same name, the remake follows Daniel "Hondo,quot; Harrelson (Moore), a former Marine, and S.W.A.T. Sergeant in charge of a specialized tactical unit in Los Angeles. Thomas created the series with Shawn Ryan. Ryan created The shield, an FX series starring Michael Chiklis like a corrupt police officer.
In his Vanity Fair essay, Thomas related the history of the proceedings, including Dredge in the 1950s that required the approval of the Los Angeles police, and the opinion once shared by David Simon that black writers cannot write universal stories (the type that broadcast procedures strive most for).
"Black procedural writers before me often took an approach of wanting to be seen simply as writers, using a & # 39; colorblind & # 39; method that theoretically levels the playing field, but actually devalues and denies any point from a different view of the status quo. If anything is to change, this mindset must be recalibrated, "he wrote. "I take this task personally, and it is one of the reasons why I include my middle name in all my professional credits to clearly indicate that I am a black writer. Instead of using a colorblind approach, increase empathy for various thoughts and experiences. of life would be more ideal. "
In addition to casting, diversity also has to happen behind the scenes. Thomas wrote, "If the voice behind the characters remains consistent and almost exclusively white, the diversity is literally only superficial."
"The goal should be to increase prospects, both in front of and behind the camera. It would be great to see more policemen portrayed as capable of empathizing, or at least a humility and a desire to acquire that ability." said.
Thomas said that when he hears his colleagues reflect on whether enough has been done to address the image of the police hero, "a staple of the procedure," his response is clear: "hell, king."
"There is still a lot of work to do," he said. "The question is, how honest will we be to put that job in?"
What can be done instead of lip service?
"We as creators in Hollywood have to be willing to broaden the point of view from which these stories are told. Rather than simply focusing on what makes our jobs easier and more convenient, real change requires a hard work, sometimes uncomfortable, conversations, and consideration, "said Thomas. "Failing to do so can have real-life consequences. Ultimately, efforts to improve can and will lead to better television shows, more nuanced police procedures, and, who knows, they may even affect real-world interactions between police and community,quot;.
Law and order: SVU showrunner Warren leight He was asked the same question in the center of Thomas's piece: What can be done? and reflected on that in a long interview with THR. Leight said that before Season 21, which made history, staffed the writers' room with new voices, including people who had never written on television before.
"I put together a new team and made a conscious effort to bring in new voices, new voices, different voices and it was a radically different writers' room than what we had seen, even the ones I put together years before. There is a trend, and I think we all we are becoming more aware of our responsibilities in this regard, hiring people you know, "Leight said. "You are building a team of writers and you go out with the usual suspects, the agents push the usual suspects, and there is a level of experience that you want your writers to have and because the usual suspects have that experience and the guys who found the doors closed to them they don't have that experience, it works against them. "
Hiring "regular suspects,quot; is a start, Leight said, but there is more to do.
"I think we have really tried in the last year to show how class and race affect the outcomes of justice in society, but I am beginning to suspect that,quot; really difficult "was not enough," Leight said. "This has to be a time when people feel uncomfortable, where people in power have to feel uncomfortable."
Law and order: SVU, the highest-rated scripted drama in primetime, plans to address the death of George Floyd and the resulting protests calling for police reform in the new season.
"There are ways, we will find our way to tell the story. Presumably our police officers will continue to try to do the right thing, but it will be more difficult for them and they will understand why it will be more difficult for them," he said. said.
Both of them SMASH. and SVU they were renewed for new seasons. SMASH. It's been slated for mid-season, however, when any show will premiere this fall it's still up in the air due to the coronavirus pandemic.