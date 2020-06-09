Small brush fire erupts near Hollywood Bowl – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A small fire broke out in the Hollywood Hills on Tuesday morning, near the Hollywood Bowl.

The Barham fire broke out before 6:18 a.m. from Highway 101 near Cahuenga Boulevard and Highland Avenue.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, no structure was threatened or evacuations were issued. Wind was not a problem for firefighters.

Water-throwing helicopters were fighting fire from the air.

There was no news about a cause.

There was also a fire in the Lincoln Heights area early Tuesday morning. The teams quickly extinguished it, keeping it on two acres.

Several fires broke out across the region on Monday amid a red flag warning that expired Monday night. However, Southland is expected to continue experiencing hot and windy conditions through Wednesday, keeping the risk of fire high.