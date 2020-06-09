Signing Colin Kaepernick would prove the NFL is moving in the right direction – Carlos Hyde

Carlos Hyde believes the NFL can demonstrate that he is making progress by bringing quarterback Colin Kaepernick back.

Amid protests against racism in the United States and around the world after George Floyd's death in Minneapolis last month, the NFL apologized for not listening to its players earlier. Kaepernick knelt down during the national anthem, beginning in 2016, protesting racial injustice and police brutality, but that was the last season the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback played in the NFL.

Hyde, a former Kaepernick teammate in the 49ers, said the quarterback should be signed by another team.

"The NFL could start by signing Kap again," Hyde said Monday. "If they sign Kap again, that will show that they are really trying to move in a different direction. Kap was making the statement four years ago about what is happening in the world today, and the NFL did not bother to hear it." He then. I think they should start doing that. "

Hyde, who signed with the Seahawks last month, said he agreed with Kaepernick's decision in 2016.

"I remember that Kap made his peaceful protest, and he agreed. I understand the message he was sending," he said. "I understood, because I come from Cincinnati, Ohio, Lincoln Heights in Cincinnati, it is not the best area. I would see police brutality, almost everyone in the neighborhood fighting, violence, drugs, all that. There is no opportunity there. I was lucky that My grandmother lived in Naples, Florida, so I was able to get away from all of that and start my life again. But not everyone is lucky to have grandparents living elsewhere. So with that, I totally agreed with what I was saying. Kap, I'm still in favor. "