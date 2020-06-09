Here is the weather via Australia on Wednesday June 10, 2020.

Offshore winds are causing rainfall along parts of the coasts of New South Wales and Queensland, the extreme northeast of the NT, the extreme southwest of WA and western Tasmania.

A halt remains clear and calm elsewhere, leading to a cold night inland and south with frost in parts of the southeast.

Yesterday, this led to the lowest temperature recorded in Melbourne earlier in the year for more than three decades, as temperatures plummeted in South East Australia in Tuesday in the morning .

People walking and running around Albert Park Lake on a cold Melbourne morning in June 2020. (Penny Stephens)

In addition to the weather, Australia is also experiencing some of its longest nights of the year right now, within two weeks of the winter solstice.

These long nights are maximizing the amount of time the floor has to cool in the dark.

Australian Capital Territory and New South Wales

Heavy showers, cool in the northeast. Mostly cloudy, from cold to cold in the southeast.

First frost / mist, then mostly cloudy, from cold to cold in the southwest. Early frosts, mostly cloudy, from cold to cold in the northwest.

Showers will increase in Sydney as the temperature rises to 18, from a low of 13.

Canberra will be cooler, with a minimum cold of 1 and a maximum of 15.

Early frost / fog. Mostly sunny, cold in the southwest. Mostly cloudy, from cold to cold in the southeast. Rising sun, cold to cold in the northwest. Fog, then sunny, from cold to cold in the northeast.

Frosts with temperatures up to 0 degrees are forecast for Wednesday morning in parts of the forecasting districts of Mallee and Wimmera.

City dwellers will shake off the cold, with a minimum of 7 in Melbourne, mostly sunny, rising to 16.

Mostly sunny, warm in the NW Top End. Clear, mild showers in Arnhem. Sunny, cold to temperate over the interior and the south.

Darwin is mostly sunny today, beating the nation's capitals with a high of 32.

Cold to mild showers in the southeast. Showers, warm in the northeast. Sunny, cold to mild in the northwest. Mostly sunny, from cold to cold in the southwest.

There is a strong wind warning for the peninsula coast and the Cooktown coast until midnight tonight.

There will be rains in Brisbane, and mercury will rise from a mild 16 to 24.

Early frosts. Mostly sunny, cold in the southeast. Sunny, from cold to cold in the center. Sunny, cold to temperate in the west and north.

There is a frost warning, with temperatures forecast to -1 for the Mid-North, Riverland, Murraylands, Upper South East, and Lower South East forecast districts.

In addition to this, ground-level temperatures can be many degrees lower than those recorded by standard weather stations, especially in calm conditions with clear skies.

But Adelaide will remain sunny, with a maximum of 15.

Cold showers in the southwest. Windy in the highlands. Mostly cloudy, cold in the southeast. Mostly cloudy, from cold to cold in the north.

Today there is a strong wind warning for the southeast coast of Tasmania, the southwest coast and the central west coast.

Hobart will be cloudy, with a minimum of 6 and a maximum of 14.

Mostly cloudy, cold to temperate in the southwest and south. Sunny, temperate in the northwest. Mostly sunny, warm in the northeast.

Perth, although mostly cloudy, will continue its mild start until the winter of this year, with a minimum of 6 and a maximum of 24.