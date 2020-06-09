Should NASCAR ban Confederate flags from racing? Bubba Wallace, other drivers weigh

We already know how NASCAR feels about the Confederate flag. The sanctioning body has rejected it as a symbol in any official capacity, and in 2015 NASCAR publicly supported the decision of South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley to remove the flag from state grounds in the wake of a mass, racially charged shooting at Emanuel's African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston.

"While NASCAR recognizes that freedom of expression is an inherent right of all citizens, we will continue to strive for an inclusive environment at our events," NASCAR said at the time in a statement.

For a sport that has condemned the flag but not completely banned it from racing, the key words are "inclusive environment,quot;. That's why Bubba Wallace, among others, would prefer that fans not be allowed to display Confederate flags while on the slopes.

"My next step would be to get rid of all the Confederate flags (at the races)," Wallace said Monday night during an interview on CNN when asked what NASCAR can do to combat racial injustice. "There shouldn't be any individual who feels uncomfortable showing up at our events to have a good time with their family who feels something akin to something they've seen, an object they've seen fly."

"No one should feel uncomfortable when they come to a NASCAR race. So it starts with Confederate flags. Get them out of here. They have no place for them."

Wallace later admitted that he has not always been bothered by the presence of fan confederate flags at NASCAR races, but now he understands their impact.

"By immersing myself more in it and educating myself, people are uncomfortable with it," Wallace said. "People talk about it. That's the first thing they mention. So there will be a lot of angry people wearing those flags with pride, but it's time to change. We have to change that. I encourage NASCAR, and we will have those conversations."

Ryan Blaney, a fellow NASCAR Cup Series driver and friend of Wallace's off-track, expressed a similar sentiment after Sunday's event at Atlanta Motor Speedway when asked about Confederate flags at races.

"It's difficult, but I really don't enjoy it because sometimes I feel like the people who greet them want to say the negative when they greet them, and that's not great," Blaney said, via USA Today. "Yes, I would love not to see them on the track, honestly, because it doesn't make everyone feel comfortable, so that's where I stand. Bring your 50-star flag; I think it would be much better."

Brad Keselowski, Blaney's teammate on the Penske team, agreed with the Confederate flag condemnation, but did not go so far as to suggest that it be completely banned from NASCAR racing.

"I recognize that that flag could mean something different to different people, but it does not mean the United States of America to me," Keselowski said Sunday. "But I'm not going to tell people that they need to get rid of him. That's not my right either. But I certainly don't greet or respect him, or probably anyone else who feels the same way. But, at the end of the day, it's not our call. "

Blaney and Keselowski were asked about the Confederate flag after a race that started with a powerful moment. Before a 30-second moment of silence, the pre-race laps stopped, and all the Cup Series crew members stood on the wall on pit road when NASCAR President Steve Phelps , conveyed a message against racial injustice amid global protests following George Floyd's death at the hands of the Minneapolis police.

Wallace, the only black driver in NASCAR, wore a shirt with the words "I can't breathe,quot; and "Black Lives Matter,quot; while standing on pit road during pre-race ceremonies. One of his crew members lifted the same shirt during the moment of silence.

"NASCAR has risen to the plate in a big way," Wallace said the next day on CNN. "NASCAR's top management, each of them came up. They have my highest respect and support for me in the direction we are headed."