Sheriff: Driver Killed After SUV Crashes Against Western Wisconsin Pond – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A driver died over the weekend in western Wisconsin after his SUV crashed into a pond.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says officers responded Sunday night to a report of a vehicle in a pond near Highway 46 in Balsam Lake.

At the scene, officers found that the SUV was unoccupied, with the driver's door open. There was no signal from the driver.

The next morning, the driver was reported missing. That night, officials used a remotely controlled underwater vehicle to search the pond.

The driver's body was found about 10 meters from the vehicle. His identity has yet to be revealed.