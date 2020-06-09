Serbia presents the new generation of the M-84 main battle tank

The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Serbia has presented a new generation of M-84 main battle tanks that will be designated as M-84 AS1.

On Monday Serbian Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin and the Chief of Staff of the Serbian Armed Forces attended the presentation of the modernized M-84 AS1 at the Technical Review Institute "Čačak,quot;.

"Thanks to the modernization that we have started and which will be designated as M-84 AS1, we will be able to say that we are one of the most modern tank forces, not only in the region but throughout Europe." Minister Vulin said.

According to him, the Serbian Armed Forces are being modernized, equipped, strengthened and all their segments deserve the same attention.

“In previous years, we paid special attention to our Air Force and Air Defense, but now it is the Army's turn. This is a revolutionary and huge step forward. When the M-84 was built 36 years ago, its modernization began in 1991 and was never completed. This is the first time the modernization of the M-84 has been completed, this is its first phase and we will continue to improve our field strength and the capabilities of our armored units. We are working on the artillery, armored units, infantry and handguns of all our infantry members, "said Minister Vulin, adding that,quot; the Serbian Armed Forces are being equipped and strengthened, not only to be the largest or most numerous but also be the most modern. "

The M-84 AS1 is an advanced version of the M-84 main battle tank produced by Yugoimport SDPR in Serbia. The modernization offers an improved fire control system with integrated DNNS 2ATK day / night view.

The M-84 AS1 is equipped with ERO-19 non-explosive, non-energy reactive armor that offers protection against modern tandem cargo warheads on missiles. It is also equipped with the modern electro-optical system for defense against cable and laser guided anti-tank missiles.

The new tank received a KIS M-84 combat information and control system, a TOMS commander observation device, an active interference system in the SOFTKIL optical range and protects the engine from improper actions by the driver when starting and to start the engine. .

The M-84 AS1 is also equipped with a modern remote weapons station, also known as the RWS. Such a weapons station allows a gunner to remain in the relative protection of the vehicle.