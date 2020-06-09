Senators Urge Paycheck Protection For Digital News Organizations In Letter – Up News Info

With declining advertising revenues in devastating news organizations across the country due to the coronavirus pandemic, 14 US senators have signed a letter urging Senate leaders to "specifically include payroll support for professionals of digital native news on upcoming COVID-19 related legislation. "

The letter is endorsed by the Professional Employees Department, AFL-CIO and WGA East, which represents employees in online media such as HuffPost, Salon, Slate, Vox Media and Vice Media.

"The economic devastation of the COVID-19 pandemic has spread to the news industry," the senators wrote today in a letter to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Minority Leader Charles Schumer. Initial reports estimated a 51% decrease in advertising spending during March and April. When Americans stopped buying, retailers stopped advertising. When Americans stop traveling, airlines and hotels stop advertising.

“This pause in advertising has particularly hurt native digital media. These organizations rely primarily on advertising revenue to pay the bills. As a result, across the country, news professionals working for digital native media need immediate and temporary federal financial support. Whether through grants, loans, or other systems, the federal government must help ensure these professionals can stay on the job so that Americans do not lose access to reliable news and information. "

The letter, similar to one signed last month by 26 House Democrats, was signed by Senators Tim Kaine (D-VA) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), who are leading the effort in the Senate, and Senators Richard Blumenthal (D -CT), Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Ed Markey (D-MA), Robert Menendez (D-NJ), Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Patty Murray ( D-WA), Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Mark R. Warner (D-VA), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Ron Wyden (D-OR).

Last month, more than 1,200 WGA East members signed a petition asking Congress to approve immediate financial aid for news gathering organizations. “It is fair to say that our union and the Professional Employees Department, AFL-CIO, are the voice of digital journalism on Capitol Hill, and our message is clear: keep digital journalists on the job, on the payroll, doing their important job. work, "said WGA East CEO Lowell Peterson.

"The American people will need reliable sources of information to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, both to stay healthy and to contribute back to their local economies," the senators said in today's letter. “At this crucial time, however, news professionals in all formats are experiencing layoffs and licenses as a result of the pandemic. In the absence of temporary and immediate payroll support to resist the impact of the pandemic, more news professionals will lose their jobs at a time when their work is critical to our country.

“Native digital organizations, like television, radio, and newspapers, are vital to the country and local communities. Unfortunately, these organizations cannot access federal support through most current programs, including the Paycheck Protection Program. Digital native news organizations tend to employ more than 500 people, and since they exist in cyberspace, their structure is such that a single company often operates multiple specific websites. Efforts in Congress to demand that the Small Business Administration waive membership rules to allow individual media, radio and television outlets to access funds will not offer relief to native digital organizations. We support these efforts; however, Congress cannot leave these companies and their workforce of more than 16,000 behind.

“Americans have come to trust digital native news organizations. According to the Pew Research Center, the top 37 digital native sites averaged 22 million unique visitors each in the last three months of 2018 alone. People visit these websites to understand how to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, learn what restaurants and other businesses are open in their neighborhoods, and read about economic development in their cities and towns.

"Unless Congress acts, the ability of Americans to draw on these trusted news sources will be lost, not because the organizations are unviable in the long term, but because of a catastrophic shock to the entire economy."