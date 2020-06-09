Selena Gomez Tri-Star Broken production The Broken Hearts Gallery ’to open before‘ Tenet ’- Up News Info

After California gives the green light to open theaters as early as this Friday, the exhibition will be delighted to know that more products will be available in the tent. Tri-Star Pictures is programming executive romantic comedy produced by Selena Gomez The gallery of broken hearts on July 10, before the Warner Bros. Christopher Nolan show. Beginning which remains dated July 17.

The film, directed and written by Natalie Krinsky, stars Bad Education and Blockers actress Geraldine Viswanathan and Stranger things & # 39; Dacre Montgomery and follows a heartbroken New York museum curator who starts a collection of things related to the breakups and writes about it on her blog. Rather than putting this feature on the PVOD, I understand that Sony wanted to show theater owners their commitment to counterprogramming.

There have been continuous rumors back and forth as to whether Beginning It will stick to its July 17 release date or not. We'll soon know in the next week or two if you need to move two weeks forward, and much of that has to do with the rest of the world's 30K screens open. I heard that there is a distribution plan for Beginning that if New York has not reopened, but most of the world has, the John David Washington thriller opens. I also heard that Warner Bros. had a marketing plan for Beginning, on and ready to go.

California Department of Public Health approval for theaters to reopen under strict guidelines was a long-awaited positive sign for theaters and for BeginningThe engagement of July 17 also. Sony's programming of The gallery of broken hearts it only increases confidence for the circuits. Russell Crowe street anger film from Solstice Studios Deranged will release the ball for theaters on Wednesday, July 1.

Sony has the following features currently scheduled for 2020: Monster hunter over the Labor Day weekend on September 4, the animation feature Lord and Miller Sony Connected on October 23 and Tri-Star The happiest season on November 25. Sony, in a shortened year at the box office, currently has the highest grossing both in the United States and worldwide, Bad Boys for Life with $ 207.5M and $ 422M respectively.