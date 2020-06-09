See Kylie Jenner Sweet's birthday message for BFF Stassie Karanikolaou

Happy 23rd birthday Anastasia Karanikolaou!
Kylie JennerShe took to Instagram on Tuesday to celebrate her best friend's birthday, and along with a series of photos from the duo, she described Stassie as the "weirdest of all time,quot; and "a true gift to this world."
Even sweeter, Kylie called Stassie "the best aunt for my baby,quot; Stormi Webster.
"I can't believe we're celebrating your 23rd birthday," Kylie continued. "I appreciate every year we've spent together and I thank God for putting you in my life. I couldn't do it without you. I stand by you until the end of time. Today and every day … celebrate you."
The attraction of the photos included a series of setbacks, starting with a snapshot of the last Halloween, when the two dressed up as Playboy bunnies. There's also a photo of Stassie's last birthday, in which she and Kylie both wear matching knitted Chanel tops while playing golf.
In addition to Kylie's post, Stassie uploaded a photo from the night before, when Kylie and a few other friends celebrated her birthday in "Stassi turns 23,quot; sweatshirts.
In honor of the birthday girl, take a look at some of her cutest photos with BFF Kylie scrolling through the gallery below.