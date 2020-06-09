Secret report reveals & # 39; systemic problems & # 39; in handling Mason Lee's case

A confidential review of the death of Queensland's abused boy, Mason Lee, identified a litany of problems with the way child safety officials handled his case.

The report of the Child Death Case Review Panel, which met in December 2016 to investigate how Mason died, was finally released by the state government late yesterday.

It had been kept secret until all legal proceedings in the matter were finalized.

The report described numerous systemic failures within the system.

These include poor record keeping and information sharing about drug use and abuse within the family.

The panel found that child safety officials did not sufficiently acknowledge the threat that domestic violence poses to Mason.

Mason died after being hit in the abdomen. (Nine / supplied)

He also found that officers should have formulated their own plan to get him out of danger instead of relying on his mother's claims that he could leave his violent partner unaided.

"There were many child protection concerns within the family: physical abuse, sexual abuse, emotional abuse, neglect, medical malpractice, and poor supervision, each of which seemed to have been considered individually at various times during the handling of the case," read in the report. .

"The evaluation and casework failed to bring them together to consider a general picture. It seemed that events occurring within the family were fueling worker action, rather than the department reaching a conclusion about what was happening. and what was needed to be done, holistically. "

The report was released a week after Deputy State Coroner Jane Bentley released his research findings that the Child Safety Department's handling of the Mason case was "a failure in almost every way possible."

Mason was 22 months old when he died in June 2016 after being hit in the abdomen by his mother's boyfriend, William O & # 39; Sullivan.

The blow tore through his small intestine, causing an infection.

He had dozens of other injuries that indicated continued neglect and abuse.

O & # 39; Sullivan and Mason's mother, Anne-Maree Lee, are serving prison terms for their murder.

Readers seeking assistance can contact Lifeline at 13 11 14 or beyond blue at 1300 22 4636.

* Suicide callback service 1300 659 467.

* MensLine Australia 1 300 78 99 78.