Second deputy escaped death by inches during intense shooting on Santa Cruz Mountain – Up News Info San Francisco

SANTA CRUZ (Up News Info SF) – A Santa Cruz County sheriff's deputy continued to recover Tuesday from a litany of injuries sustained during an exchange of fire and a firearms assault by a suspect during a fierce weekend confrontation in the mountains of Santa Cruz.

His partner: 38-year-old veteran sergeant, deputy sergeant. Damon Gutzwiller – died during the exchange. Highly trained Air Force Security Officer Sgt. Steven Carrillo was in the Santa Cruz County Jail on Tuesday accused of the murder and a variety of other crimes stemming from Saturday's ambush of deputies.

Investigators were still trying to determine why Carrillo had a large cache of weapons and explosives, but Sheriff Jim Hart called it dangerous and "an angry man with the intent to harm police officers."

RELATED:

Hart did not reveal the second deputy's name at a press conference Monday, but did update his status.

"He suffered some serious injuries," the sheriff told reporters. "We have not yet confirmed this through ballistics, but it appears that he was shot in the chest and his vest was able to stop the bullet, but suffered significant internal trauma from the bullet." He also suffered shrapnel wounds from a bomb that was activated and was run over by the suspect's car when the suspect fled the scene. "

The Santa Cruz Mountains are populated by independent, hard-minded individuals. Hart said it was that DNA that stopped the loss of life during Carrillo's intense exchange and flight to escape capture.

"This guy (Carrillo) entered a local resident's backyard and the local resident confronted him and wanted to know what he was doing on his property," Hart said. “The suspect told him that he actually had an AR-15 hanging, he was wearing an AR. He told the resident that he wanted his car keys. The resident entered his house very calmly, obtained a key and went out again and handed it to him.

Then a melee, life or death fight began.

"When the suspect turned around, the resident shot him down and the AR-15 fell and the resident brought this guy to the ground. At that point, the suspect reached into his pocket and pulled out a tube bomb and tried to light a tube bomb while holding him, ”Hart continued with his story of heroism.

“This resident was able to remove the pump from the pipeline and then the suspect reached into his waist and pulled out a pistol. There was a wrestling match on the gun. The resident was able to take the gun out of his hand and stop this guy. Several other members of the Ben Lomond community jumped on this guy and held him until our police sheriffs were able to get there and take him into custody. ”

“It was something remarkable, remarkable and heroic what that resident did. He does not want to be named. He doesn't want any recognition … This guy could have done a lot more damage in our community if that resident hadn't taken the action he did. "

Hart also described the chaos that was unfolding.

"There was a lot of shooting," Hart said. "Pipe bombs exploded. Radio and cellular reception is poor in that region of the county. Our agents walked the hillside on foot and in vehicles looking for this guy on Saturday. "