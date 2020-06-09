Search continues for missing 7-month-old Serenity Berry and believing kidnapper Jocelyn Bridges – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

IRVING () – More than 12 hours have passed since a baby, believed to have been abducted by his mother, disappeared in Irving.

Police say little Serenity Berry, an African American baby with brown eyes and black hair, was last seen wearing a white jumpsuit and diamond earrings. The girl, who lived with her grandparents as part of a Child Protective Services plan, was taken out of the 2900 block of West Pioneer Drive on Sunday by her mother, Jocelyn Nicole Bridges.

According to police, the 35-year-old woman went to the grandparents' residence at the Park Manor retirement homes, activated a fire alarm, knocked on the door of her apartment to be opened, entered and took the child.

"The grandparents chased them to try to get out and see what vehicle he was leaving (and) they saw that he left in the 2011 Ford Focus. That vehicle was recovered in Dallas … it was found disabled, with a flat tire," he explained. Robert Reeves, Irving Police Public Information Officer.

Police believe Serenity may be in "serious danger,quot; due to Bridges' mental health history. "The boy is only 7 months old, but during his short life CPS had already established a safety plan to place the boy with the grandparents," said Reeves. "The security plan expired last week on the 4th. They had plans to get a child custody hearing, but due to COVID-19 restrictions on court proceedings, this was delayed a bit."

Investigators say Bridges had made suicide threats and Serenity-related threats in the past and that is why they believe the baby is not an immediate danger.

"That is why we need the assistance of the public, the assistance of the media, and anyone who knows who Jocelyn is, can recognize her, recognize Serenity, to contact the local police department or call 911."

Officials initially believed that Bridges might be heading to Florida, but that may not be the case since his vehicle was located in Dallas. Bridges, who wore black hair with brown highlights, was last seen in a multi-colored shirt and blue leggings.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Jocelyn Nicole Bridges or has information about the kidnapping of baby Serenity Berry should contact the Irving police at 972-273-1010 or call 911.