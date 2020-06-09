Scrutiny on diversity in the paradigm; Agency Hiring Exec Lead Inclusive Hiring – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: After entertainment agencies and studios made statements of support for Black Lives Matter and the anti-racism cases and closed for Blackout on Tuesday last week, it was inevitable that people within those companies would look around and assess what So deeply invested are their companies in hiring diversity. This became a problem last week on Paradigm, after the agency posted on its Instagram page: “We stand up for justice for black communities. We stand in solidarity with our black colleagues, families, friends, artists, and clients. We share your frustration and anger. We must all help make tomorrow better than today and the day after tomorrow better than tomorrow. "

The problem, according to several of those Up News Info spoke to those who did not wish to be identified, is that due to the volume of layoffs / licenses made at the start of the pandemic, Paradigm released almost all agents of color, and many women as well. Six color agents were released (a turned-on television has just returned), and that left the agency at the time with a single color agent. Some of those who let go made that point in their own Instagram posts, and a white staff member sent an email internally, who said the agency had no reason to be proud of this, sources said. A meeting was held on Monday and sources said that during the meeting, Sam Gores told staff that he was not racist and that he had not been stigmatized by institutionalized racism because he was not born in this country, but Israel. Some people found it strange to say it.

A Paradigm advocate questioned Up News Info's information, saying that prior to the March 24 layoffs, there were 94 people of color who were full-time employees; After the layoffs, 33 active full-time employees were people of color. They rated it saying this covered "professional roles," including support jobs such as accountants, human resources managers, and attorneys, but did not count attendees. That was a surprise to the people Up News Info spoke to. This problem is not unique to Paradigm; It is clear that all agents and studies, and the publications that cover them, must lean on the problem and try to better balance the scales.

For its part, Paradigm has just made an internal announcement on the topic of diversity, telling employees that it has begun the search for an executive to lead its diversity initiatives. This theme is the latest in what has been a turbulent period for Paradigm that has left employees feeling at sea since the agency whose fortune is driven primarily by music tour commissions saw it run out due to the pandemic and it was abruptly "temporarily" suspended. 200 employees.

Two weeks ago, rumors spread that Casey Wasserman was considering an acquisition from Paradigm's music touring division. Last week, Crescent Drive Media, the investment company run by Paradigm's boss brother Sam Gores, Tom, took a stake in the agency's property and provided a cash injection, as Paradigm brought in the former chief of Warner Bros TV and President / CEO of Television Academy Bruce Rosenblum. be an advisor

Here is the diversity memo sent by Sam Gores to the staff this afternoon, a copy of which was obtained by Up News Info:

Over the past few days, we've had conversations with Paradigm employees, who have shared candid ideas about their work experiences at the agency. Through that dialogue, we have had a unique opportunity to look in the mirror and ask ourselves if we have done enough to foster diversity and inclusion at Paradigm. Despite having implemented diversity initiatives for several years, our efforts to increase Paradigm diversity have not created the desired institutional and measurable change. So we recognize that we must do better.

We are committed to diversity and inclusion as a core Paradigm value at all levels of the organization and to ensuring that employees feel welcome, that their voices are heard, and that significant opportunities are provided for professional growth, empowerment and the success.

We have already begun the search for an executive to lead our diversity initiatives and we know that we must deliver tangible results as we move from here.

We will refocus our efforts to target qualified agents and executives of color, as well as college and university recruits across the country, including graduates of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU). We will enhance our professional development and individual mentoring, all with the goal of increasing the diversity of our workforce and providing our team members with a clear path to career advancement and success. This is essential for our collective future.

As previously stated, the agency is committed to recovering as many of the temporarily laid off employees as possible and we continue that effort on an ongoing basis.

