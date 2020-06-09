School district reopening guidelines include small classes, face masks, virtual field trips, and half-empty buses – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Schools across Southland and the rest of California will look different if they reopen this fall.

California education officials released new safety guidelines Monday that include small classrooms, face masks, virtual field trips, half-empty school buses, and other changes to protect against the spread of the coronavirus.

"As we prepare to move toward the likely reopening of our schools, we provide this guidance as a 'how to do it,'" said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond.

The guidelines were announced in a 55-page document titled "Stronger Together: A Guide to the Safe Reopening of California Public Schools," detailing the need for changes to accommodate physical distancing.

The state guide is similar to the framework released May 27 on behalf of Los Angeles County's 80 school districts, according to Los Angeles County Superintendent of Schools Debra Duardo.

“Both sets of guidelines recognize that the health and safety of students, staff, and families must always come first. They are built on the

the directives of public health authorities and are subject to change as the health crisis evolves, "said Duardo.

The guidelines are recommendations only as individual school districts are responsible for developing their own reopening plans.

Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Austin Beutner previously said that any plans to return to schools must be carefully carried out with health officials, business partners and families.

"Unfortunately, it is not as simple as wearing masks, moving desks, or putting painters' tape on the floor to keep students further away.

aside, "he said last week." We continue to plan for different scenarios, but we haven't made a decision … We owe it to everyone in the school community to make sure we do this the right way. You can expect regular updates on this topic and a more definitive plan within the next month or so. "

Schools across the state closed in March on orders to stay home. Reopening dates have not yet been set.

