Santa Monica will not charge curfew violators, protesters who did not disperse – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The Santa Monica City Attorney's Office announced Monday that it will not prosecute those arrested for curfew violations and for not having dispersed during the recent protests.

The City Attorney's Office will continue to consider criminal charges in cases of violence, looting or vandalism, said Acting City Attorney George Cardona.

The previous Monday, Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey and City Attorney Mike Feuer said they will not prosecute peaceful protesters who were arrested during the recent protests.

Both officials said no charges will be brought against protesters for violating the curfew or not dispersing in an effort to take a non-punitive approach to handling all protest violations that did not involve violence, looting or vandalism.

"Peaceful protest is profoundly important, and these protests have rekindled a long-awaited effort to change hearts, minds and institutions," Feuer said in a statement.

Thousands have been arrested in protests in Los Angeles since George Floyd's death two weeks ago.

