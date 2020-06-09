Santa Clara County experiences an increase in new COVID-19 cases – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – As the Bay Area reopens, a troubling trend has emerged in Santa Clara County. On Monday, county health officials reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 and 1 new deaths.

Dr. Sara Cody, Santa Clara County Health Officer, warned that an overly rapid rate of reopening the county after several months of shelter-in-place will result in an increase in cases.

"We are starting to see a small rebound in our hospitalizations, which probably reflects the relaxation we did in mid-May," Cody said during the Board of Supervisors meeting.

Santa Clara County has been most affected in the San Francisco Bay Area region by the spread of the virus. County statistics show that 2,973 local residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the outbreak began with 145 deaths and 73 people are currently hospitalized.

But despite the high personal costs, it could have been much worse.

A new UC-Berkeley study found that sacrifices like staying, closing deals, canceling events, and socially distancing worked to slow the virus.

"Never in human history have so many lives been saved in such a short time," said Solomon Hsiang, Director of the UC-Berkeley Global Policy Laboratory. "I don't think it has ever happened. And I think we all did it together. It was a collective action on a global scale that I think people should be really proud of."

The proof is in the data.

UC-Berkeley researchers looked at policies in China, South Korea, Italy, Iran, and the US. USA From January to the beginning of April. The study found that infections grew nearly 40 percent per day on average, before emergency policies slowed the spread. This movement prevented 530 million infections in those 6 countries.

"San Francisco is one of the first cities to make an on-site shelter, so I thought it was a good idea from the start, especially in a type of city like this where they share community transportation and office space," he said. Alison Gordon from San Francisco.

The findings come as San Francisco released new guidelines for seeing friends. The city is encouraging people to find an outdoor activity and avoid sharing food or utensils.

"People should wear more masks, to protect themselves because a lot of friends, Singapore, you know, you have to wear masks," said Gilbert Chow of San Francisco.