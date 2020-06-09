San Jose Police Chief Announces Changes in Crowd Control Policy, Projectile Use – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – San Jose Police Chief Eddie Garcia announced changes to crowd control policy in a memorandum to his officers Monday more than a week after violent clashes between his police force and protesters .

The changes include restrictions on the use of projectiles such as rubber bullets to disperse crowds. The department has been charged with excessive force and misconduct after complaints were filed, injuries were reported, and cell phone videos emerged from violent confrontations.

"Effective immediately in crowd control situations … Projectile impact weapons will only be used in situations where a person is actively attacking an officer or other person or when an armed agitator poses a threat to officers or others peaceful protesters, "Garcia wrote in his memo.

He also said, "The department's current policy prohibits the use of strangulation … however, given recent events, we are updating the language of the policy to clearly and expressly prohibit strangulation that uses any part of the body to apply pressure to the body. neck, including knee. "

García ended the memorandum expressing his support for prohibiting officers fired for serious misconduct from being hired in other departments.

The changes come a day before city council members discuss the force that was used against protesters in San José. The discussion will also include possible cases of police misconduct during the protests, including rubber bullets fired at peaceful protesters and journalists.

"Our police chief understands this, there is a cry for reform in all the urban communities in the country, San José is no different," said San José Mayor Sam Liccardo. "I appreciate the step the boss is taking, we can choose as advice to go further, because I have particular concerns about the lack of precision when firing these shells."

City leaders, including Councilor Johnny Khamis, said the relationship between the police department and the community is generally positive, but there is always room for improvement.

"This is what I heard from our police who were there, they were being thrown with rocks and water bottles, and what you have, so you never know what it is like from their point of view, but we have to look at the whole picture." Khamis said. "I think we can always improve the professionalism of our police, and I think this is one step to do it."