San Francisco to allow alfresco dining starting Friday – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Mayor London Breed continued the rollback of COVID-19 restrictions on Tuesday, announcing that San Francisco restaurants will be able to start eating outdoors over the coming weekend.

The announcement was the first sign of relief for the city's legendary restaurant industry that has been forced to shut down or rely on take-out service to survive. Several restaurants have closed permanently since the refugee order was issued in mid-March, and thousands of workers have been fired.

Under the San Francisco Shared Spaces Program, restaurant owners can apply for permission to use a portion of the public right-of-way, such as sidewalks, parking lanes, streets, or other nearby public spaces such as parks and outdoor eating places.

Starting Monday, June 15, other companies can reopen their windows for indoor retail and can also apply for Shared Spaces permits.

"Opening our restaurants is a big step that will help our struggling small businesses, our workers who need paychecks, and our residents who are ready to sit safely and enjoy a meal," Breed said in a statement from press. "We have supported our small businesses with financial subsidies and assistance throughout the pandemic and will continue to provide health guidance to help keep their employees and customers safe."

Before establishing an outdoor dining area, authorities said, business owners will be asked to comply with a number of new and existing requirements, including:

Social distance protocol in the refuge in place order issued on June 1, 2020.

Food preparation or delivery Essential companies (Directive 2020-05), even to take away or deliver.

Customers will be required to stay outside of the cookout establishment and may enter the establishment only for limited purposes, such as accessing a bathroom, accessing an outdoor space that can only be accessed by traveling through the restaurant, or ordering on an interior counter.

Tables must be limited to 6 clients, except members of the same household. People at the same party sitting at the same table don't have to be six feet away.

Clients should wear face covers until they sit down and each time they leave the table, such as to go to the bathroom.

Establishments must comply with strict cleaning and disinfection protocols.

"The Franciscans have done an excellent job helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community," said Dr. Grant Colfax, Director of Health. "With low hospitalizations and testing, we are making progress in building the new environment where we are gradually reopening."

Tuesday's health order only covers food facilities that offer a sit-down meal service. Breweries, breweries, bars, pubs, craft distilleries, wineries, and tasting rooms that do not provide sit-down food allowance should be closed to the public, except for take-out retail sales.

"We are grateful to the mayor and the city for moving so fast to make the Shared Spaces Program a reality," said Laurie Thomas, Executive Director of the Golden Gate Restaurant Association. "The possibility that restaurants will soon settle customers out will definitely increase the chances that we can survive financially."