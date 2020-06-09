San Francisco officials announce financial aid plan for crabs affected by Pier 45 fire – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – City officials, including Mayor London Breed, announced plans on Tuesday for a financial aid package to help San Francisco crabs affected by the massive fire at Pier 45 last month.

Mayor Breed, the San Francisco Port Commission and supervisor Aaron Peskin said they expect financial assistance to ensure that a crab season occurs this year. Some have called it the biggest disaster the San Francisco fishing fleet has ever experienced.

More than 30 crawlers lost 8,000 traps for crab, shrimp, and black cod during the four-alarm fire that devastated Pier 45 on the morning of May 23. Shed C, which housed the vast majority of the pots in the Crab community, was engulfed in flames. and completely destroyed The fire essentially stopped the local crab fishing industry.

Fisherman’s Wharf is the hub of Northern California’s commercial and sport fishing fleets. The San Francisco crab community produces nearly two million pounds of Dungeness crab each year, with approximately 50 percent of all Bay Area crabs flowing through Fisherman’s Wharf.

The fishing industry has been a mainstay of the San Francisco and Fisherman & # 39; s Wharf economy since the gold rush era. Pier 45 is home to the largest concentration of commercial fish processors and distributors on the west coast. The fish processing facilities, housed in sheds adjacent to the one that was destroyed in the fire, undergo cleaning and safety inspections.

"Many crabs were already struggling financially due to COVID-19, and the loss of their equipment in the fire at Pier 45 has made an already challenging situation even more difficult," Mayor Breed said in a press release. “The crabbing and fishing industry in our city is part of what makes San Francisco so special and we want to help them recover from the loss of their equipment. Our planned financial assistance will help them recover and prepare for the fall fishing season. ”

"The Fisherman & # 39; s Wharf crabbing and fishing community has always been essential to San Francisco's identity and economy," said Supervisor Peskin. “Part of that identity is a city that knows how to take care of it if it is its own. We are asking the Franciscans to refuse to let this crisis erase all of our beloved iconic institutions to deepen and support our Pier 45 crab relief efforts. ”

Peskin will lead a $ 500,000 fundraising campaign to provide down payment assistance funds for crabs. The down payment assistance will ensure that the crabs can immediately order and get the pots on time for the upcoming Dungeness crab season, which is expected to open this fall.

In addition, Port of San Francisco staff is working with the Office of Economic and Workforce Development (OEWD) and the San Francisco Crab Owners Association to develop a loan repayment program with favorable terms to support the purchase. of the pots to keep the fishing community employed.

"The port looks forward to working with the Office of Economic and Workforce Development and the owners of the crab boats to help this historic community and keep people employed," said Kim Brandon, chairman of the Port of San Francisco. “We know that many essential workers are struggling to make ends meet and we recognize the difficulty of losing vital equipment to earn a living. We need to make sure we have a crab season as our restaurants and retail stores along the Wharf reopen from the COVID-19 shelter on-site. ”

Many of the fire-affected crabs have accumulated pots that were destroyed over the course of their careers, the press release said. Replacing an entire fleet of pots at once is not economically practical, especially in today's difficult and uncertain economic environment.

The down payment assistance grants will provide up to $ 40,000 for each down payment on each angler in replacement crab traps for the upcoming Dungeness crab season. Crabs that lost pots and traps in Shed C, are tenants of the port, and are active fishermen will be eligible for financial support.

Production of crab traps or pots is limited to a handful of manufacturers located in Northern California and the Pacific Northwest. Each trap is hand built and consists of a welded metal frame covered with a thick layer of rubber and wrapped in wire mesh. The traps vary in size and shape and take several weeks to complete, and ordering this custom kit requires time in advance for manufacturers to secure materials and prepare.

The Port and OEWD will present the aid program to the Port Commission on July 14. The program will be administered by OEWD, which will provide access to down payment assistance funds and zero-percent loans to crabs.

To access down payment assistance and loans, crabs will need to complete a simple application and document their losses. Grant payments will be available within two weeks of the program's opening and receipt of a completed application. The funds available through this program will be combined with technical assistance and will not prevent beneficiaries from receiving grants or loans from additional municipal sources.

The Port of San Francisco is also working to identify a new storage space for crabs and is considering a rental relief package for tenants. The Port has also written to its insurance company to see if any of these losses is eligible for insurance recovery.