San Francisco DA Chesa Boudin offers money to help victims of police violence – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info / AP) – Victims and witnesses of police violence will be eligible for funeral expenses, help with medical bills, counseling and other services under a policy announced Tuesday by San Francisco's top liberal prosecutor.

District attorney Chesa Boudin's policy change comes as the United States is reeling from the death of George Floyd and other people of color at the hands of the police. In the Bay Area, protesters march against the recent fatal police shootings of two young men.

Boudin, a former deputy public defender who won the post last year as part of a national wave of progressive-minded prosecutors, said it is essential that victims of police violence receive the help that any other crime victim would receive.

"The bottom line is that people shouldn't have to rely on a GoFundMe page to pay for their son or daughter's funeral when they are killed by police," he said.

The policy change aims to fill in state compensation laws that exclude victims who lack corroboration of the law for crimes they were subjected to or perceived to have contributed to violence, his office said. Boudin's office will allow corroboration through medical records and other documents.

“People from black, brown and deprived communities are not usually recognized as victims. They are often viewed as complicit in their own victimization, stripped of their identity entirely, "said Tinisch Hollins, California director for Crime Survivors for Security and Justice, who joined Boudin at a press conference.

He said he heard from the family of Sean Monterrosa, 22, who was killed by police in Vallejo last week when they responded to reports of a robbery at a pharmacy. An officer shot five times through the window of his patrol, hitting a kneeling Monterrosa, who had no firearm, only a hammer.

The president of the San Francisco Police Officers Association said all crime victims should be supported, but called the move a political tactic by Boudin, whom the union considers too lenient.

"It has not attempted to expand services or seek justice for rape victims, assault victims or robbery victims in our city," Tony Montoya said in a statement that. "He has done the opposite by refusing to hold criminals accountable."

The Monterrosa family, who lives in San Francisco, will now be eligible to receive up to $ 7,500 for funeral services and up to $ 5,000 in medical bills, as well as financial assistance with orientation and relocation costs, said Gena Castro Rodríguez, chief of the victims of the district attorney. Service Division.

Boudin said his office will continue to prosecute obstruction cases against the legally acting police, but the new policy expands resources for victims, their families and witnesses to police violence.

The district attorney's office would have jurisdiction in cases where the violence occurred in San Francisco or for a San Francisco resident.

