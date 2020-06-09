Samsung's new Galaxy A51 is a great deal at $ 289

Samsung's mid-range Galaxy A51 has a $ 110 discount on Amazon, bringing the price down to just $ 289. By context, this phone launched just a few months ago, and it's worth checking out if you want a phone. Affordable with a large OLED display, good build quality, headphone jack, and compatibility with all US carriers. USA

Despite looking like a chip outside the block of Samsung's high-end Android phones that cost hundreds more, the overall performance of the Galaxy A51 is unmatched. Camera and battery life wasn't that great during Dieter Bohn's review, which you can read here or see above. Those flaws are a little easier to overlook due to the price drop, but it's worth knowing about them before investing.

Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Logitech's G502 Lightspeed is $ 30 off its regular price of $ 150 at Best Buy. We've seen $ 20 price cuts before, but today's discount is the biggest price drop yet on the best gaming mouse you can buy. Not only is the price good, but Best Buy is one of the few retailers that currently has this mouse in stock.

Image: Segway

If you've been thinking more about getting an electric scooter these days, Wellbots is extending its biggest discounts yet Edge Readers on Segway ES2 and ES4 electric scooters. You can pick up the ES2 for $ 489 ($ 100 off) with the offer code THEVERGEROAD used at checkout, or the more powerful ES4 for $ 649 with the offer code THEVERGESCOOT, which is $ 120 off its usual price. Both scooters ship free and are a tax-free purchase for those who live outside of New York State.

The Segway ES2 weighs 27 pounds and can reach speeds of up to 15.5 miles per hour in a range of up to 15.5 miles per charge. It features front, rear, and bottom-mounted lights, and the rear suspension can help keep things smooth on the street. The Segway ES4 weighs 30 pounds, and reaches a maximum of 19 miles per hour and a range of up to 28 miles before it needs to be charged.