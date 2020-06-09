Samsung will surprise us with four new devices on August 5

Samsung will unveil four new devices at the Unpacked event on August 5: Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Fold 2, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, and Galaxy Watch 3.

There will be two versions of the new Note: Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

Leaker Jon Prosser believes that all three new phones will launch on August 20.

There has been some surprisingly good news regarding the new coronavirus pandemic in recent weeks, from New Zealand temporarily defeating the virus and New York City reporting zero confirmed deaths from COVID-19 for the first time in months, but in others parts of the world, the infection rate continues to rise. However, a lot of companies had events planned for this summer, and the virus won't stop them.

Last month, rumors began to circulate that Samsung would move its next big event online. One of the previous reports on the event suggested that it would take place in early August, and that Samsung would present both the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Fold 2 at the event. Last week, a second report from Korea claimed that the Galaxy Unpacked event would take place on August 5, and now a report says the event will be even bigger than expected.

According to The herald of Korea, Samsung will announce four brand new devices in Galaxy Unpacked on August 5. In addition to the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2, Samsung will also showcase the Galaxy Z Flip 5G and Galaxy Watch 3. Although there will be no press or fans present, Samsung apparently still treats this as a full-scale hardware, updating many of their most popular product lines.

Two trustworthy filters, Ice Universe and Jon Prosser, have also corroborated the dates and content of the Unpacked event. Prosser added that Note 20, Fold 2 and Z Flip 5G will be released on August 20.

Phones for Samsung's virtual unpacked event: August 5 event – my source

(corroborating @UniverseIce) Note 20

Double 2

ZFlip 5G The devices will launch on August 20. – Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) June 9, 2020

According to rumors, there will be two models of the next generation phablet: the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Note 20+ (or Ultra). The Note 20 is expected to have a 6.4-inch display and a 4,300 mAh battery, while the Note 20 + / Ultra will have a 6.9-inch display and a 4,500 mAh battery. The larger Note 20 may also be outfitted with a 108-megapixel camera, which matches the Galaxy S20 Ultra (and potentially hints at the name of the phone).

The Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to ship with major improvements over its predecessor, such as a 7.7-inch main display, a larger display on the front of the device, and support for the S Pen, all at a cheaper price. Presumably the Z Flip 5G will have the same design as the 4G model, but will be able to connect to 5G networks.

There are still two months until August 5, so we could be waiting for a time for the official confirmation of the event.

