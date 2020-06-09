Samsung will soon launch an exciting new Galaxy S20 + model that you may not be able to get:

The Galaxy S20 + is about to come in a very special edition version, as Samsung partnered with Korean pop group BTS to launch a BTS-branded purple phone, complete with a purple heart icon on the module of the camera.

Samsung will launch a matching purple Galaxy Buds + BTS Edition headset that will hit stores in mid-July.

The Samsung-BTS devices will reportedly launch on July 9 to celebrate A.R.M.Y. band officer. fandom

The Galaxy S20 is easily one of the most exciting androids of the year so far, but it's also expensively priced. The phone starts at $ 999 before promotions and discounts, which is $ 300 more expensive than the more affordable iPhone 11. As a result, sales of the Galaxy S20 have not impressed since mid-February when the phone launched. The new coronavirus pandemic did not help with sales in the first quarter, and things are unlikely to change anytime soon. Samsung launched several special offers to convince shoppers to get one of the three flavors of the Galaxy S20, including buyback guarantees and a new smartphone subscription program. Still, tens of millions of people around the world lost their jobs once stricter social distancing measures were put in place, and sales in the smartphone sector will take time to recover.

As with previous Galaxy S releases, Samsung is about to launch a new flavor of the phone that could tempt a particular subset of buyers. That's something Samsung does with its smartphone releases every year. A few months after launch, the new Galaxy S has a new color option that is not widely available. This time around, the Galaxy S20 + makeover may give you the best reason to buy the phone: BTS.

Before I begin, I'll remind you that the Galaxy S20 + BTS Edition will offer you the exact same set of specs as any Galaxy S20 + model. The only thing that changes is the color palette for the phone, as you can see on the press screen below, which was shared online early by a long-standing filter. Evan Blass.

The picture shows a purple version of the Galaxy S20 + version, complete with the BTS logo on the back of the phone and on the wallpaper. Also interesting is the little purple heart painted inside the camera module. The phone should also feature a custom BTS theme that will have purple icons.

That might not be enough to warrant the purchase of an expensive new Android phone in the year of the coronavirus. But BTS's huge fan base might disagree. In fact, the partnership with the famous Korean pop band could be exactly what Samsung needed to boost sales of the Galaxy S20 this year.

Things will get even better for BTS fans who will impulsively buy the special edition phone as they will also have the option to buy BTS-branded Galaxy Buds +. The wireless headphones come in a distinctive purple color option complete with the same BTS branding that you will get the Galaxy S20. The surface of one of the headphones features a heart-shaped icon that matches that of the Galaxy S20 +, while the other has the BTS logo.

The Galaxy Buds + BTS edition appeared on Samsung's UAE website earlier, according to SamMobile. However, you cannot purchase the wireless headphones at this time.

The Galaxy Buds + BTS Edition will be unveiled on June 19, the report notes. They will hit stores a few weeks later, on July 9, to commemorate the seventh anniversary of BTS A.R.M.Y., the group's official fandom. The Buds will be available standalone or in a bundle with the special edition phone that is also set to arrive in stores the same day.

If you were going to buy either of these two products just because they are BTS branded, then you might as well go for the package. You will probably get a better overall deal.

That said, pricing details aren't available for any of the BTS Edition devices. But they shouldn't be too crazy, considering we're still in the midst of the pandemic, and Samsung is clearly fighting for Galaxy S20 sales.

Unfortunately, it is unclear at this time which markets will get the Galaxy S20 + BTS Edition and Galaxy Buds + BTS Edition outside of Korea and the UAE.

Samsung Galaxy S20 series phones on a table. Image source: Framesira / Shutterstock