Samsung to unveil Galaxy Note 20 series, Fold 2 and Z Flip 5G on August 5: leak

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
6

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked online event is rumored to take place on August 5. This date arrives Jon Prosser (jon_prosser) who corroborated with Ice universe (@UniverseIce).

Along with the date of the event, the leak indicates that Samsung will launch the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Fold 2 and the ZFlip 5G.

Additionally, the leak suggests that these devices will launch on August 20.

Also, another the rumor indicates Samsung will also present the Galaxy BudsX, Galaxy Watch 3 and Tab S7 series at the event.

Source: Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR